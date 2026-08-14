Tei Eats for Four on 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan' and Still Has a Home-Cooked Meal Later... Jun Hyun-moo Says, "Isn't This Crazy?"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Tei revealed his astonishing appetite, saying that even after filming a mukbang, he still cannot feel full and prepares rice at home in advance.

On the 7th episode of the MBN and Channel S variety show 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which aired on the 14th, K.Will and Tei joined Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube as their "food friends" for a gourmet trip to Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.

Tei appeared on 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan' once again that day. Jun Hyun-moo looked back on their previous shoot together and revealed Tei's unbelievable appetite.

Referring to the chicken gizzard soup and other dishes they had eaten at the time, Jun Hyun-moo recalled, "We ate two meals in a really intense way. It was like eating four meals."

Tei also surprised everyone by saying that he had eaten nearly four servings by himself and then ate again after returning home once filming ended.

Jun Hyun-moo even showed a photo Tei had sent of a home-cooked meal and said, "He went home and ate again after filming with us." He then shook his head in disbelief and added, "Isn't this crazy?"

Tei then explained his special routine on days when he has mukbang shoots. No matter how much he eats on set, it is hard for him to reach his usual meal intake.

Tei calmly said, "On days like this, I can't eat my full amount, so I cook rice at home before I leave." His remark drew even more surprise.

In other words, after tasting a variety of foods during the mukbang shoot, he expects to still be hungry and prepares food in advance for when he gets home.

When Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Will you send me a proof shot today too?" Tei readily promised, "If you want, I will send one."

Tei was not just talking. After the actual shoot, the food photo he sent was revealed, once again proving why he is known as one of the entertainment industry's biggest eaters and drawing laughs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.