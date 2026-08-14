Jun Hyun-moo Had His Reasons for So Many Dating Rumors... "Moms Are the Ones Tipping People Off, The Enemy Is Inside"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok Reporter] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo responded playfully to the frequent dating rumors surrounding him.

On the 14th episode of MBN and Channel S's variety show "Jun Hyun-moo’s Plan 4," aired on the 14th, K.Will and Tei joined Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin) as their "food friends" on a gourmet trip to Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube teamed up with K.Will and Tei for a special feature on Uijeongbu's "Shoulder Power" restaurants. While continuing their food tour, the four visited an underground pojangmacha known as "Uijeongbu's Dungeon."

As soon as Jun Hyun-moo stepped inside, he was instantly charmed by the cozy atmosphere. Looking around, he said, "This is exactly the kind of vibe I've been looking for," expressing his satisfaction.

K.Will then brought up Jun Hyun-moo's dating rumors.

He joked, "No wonder so many articles come out when you like places like this," teasing that Jun Hyun-moo's habit of going to eye-catching spots may be why dating rumors keep surfacing.

In response, Jun Hyun-moo directly addressed how the sightings around him spread.

"People keep taking pictures of me with telephoto lenses from all over the place," he said, revealing that photos are being taken without his knowledge.

He added, "And moms send in tips too," drawing laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo especially joked about how every move he makes is being caught by people around him, saying, "The enemy is inside," which sent the set into laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo, whose love life has long drawn attention through public relationships and several unexpected dating rumors, once again showed off his trademark wit by turning sightings and tips into material for humor.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.