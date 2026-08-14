Oh Jong-hyuk Says, "A Daughter and a Son Have Different Belly Shapes"... Park So-young's Baby Gender Correctly Predicted at 10 Months Pregnant ('Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Park So-young shared an update on her full-term pregnancy, with 26 days left until delivery, and Click-B alum Oh Jong-hyuk drew attention by correctly guessing the baby's gender at a glance.

On the ChannelA variety show 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' which aired on the 14th, Click-B's Oh Jong-hyuk, a first-generation idol, and comedian Park So-young, who appeared in Season 1 of 'Groom's Class,' joined as guests.

Park So-young, who came to the studio heavily pregnant, said, "I am now 10 months pregnant. There are 26 days left until delivery," drawing congratulations from the cast.

In particular, Oh Jong-hyuk, who is raising a 5-year-old daughter and a second daughter born in May, looked at Park So-young and confidently said, "It's definitely a daughter."

When Song Hae-na asked how he knew, Oh Jong-hyuk pointed to the shape of the belly. He explained, "The reason I said 100% is that with a boy, the belly spreads out to both sides. With a girl, the belly only comes forward."

In fact, the baby Park So-young is carrying is a girl. As Oh Jong-hyuk's prediction turned out to be correct, the cast could not hide their surprise, and the studio filled with admiration.

Park So-young married former baseball player Moon Kyung-chan, who is five years younger than her, in 2024. Later, in February, she received many congratulations after announcing that she had conceived naturally while preparing for in vitro fertilization.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.