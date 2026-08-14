Kwak Dong-yeon’s Hair Turns into a “Gold Kiwi” Ahead of Enlistment

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Kwak Dong-yeon has revealed a dramatically changed hairstyle ahead of his military enlistment. He playfully compared his newly cropped blond hair to a “gold kiwi” and shared an update on how he is preparing to enlist.

On the 14th, Kwak posted several photos on his social media account along with the caption, "Gold kiwi's short life."

What drew the most attention was his strikingly different hair. Kwak appeared in front of the camera with his bright dyed hair cut short. He even photographed the top of his head to emphasize the cropped style, and also shared a relaxed moment of himself wearing sunglasses and sitting in front of a laptop.

In particular, he inserted a photo of a single gold kiwi between pictures of his hair, drawing laughs. The short, dense blond strands and the surface of the fruit looked oddly similar. Kwak also described his new hairstyle as a “gold kiwi” in the post, directly comparing the two.

The sudden haircut appears to be linked to his upcoming military service. Kwak is set to enlist in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) on the 25th. He will enter the Korea Army Training Center (KATC) quietly without a separate official event, complete basic training, and then be assigned to a unit to continue his service. In other words, he has revealed his short military haircut about 10 days before enlistment.

Kwak recently also shared his thoughts on enlistment. He said he had kept the moment in mind, knowing it would come someday, and spoke calmly about it as something he naturally has to do as a South Korean citizen.

Although he is heading to the military, his absence from the screen is expected to be minimal. Kwak made a special appearance as the crown prince in the recently released Netflix series "East Palace." He is also expected to meet audiences through projects he has already completed during his service.

Meanwhile, Kwak debuted in 2012 through KBS2's "My Husband Got a Family." He later gained recognition through "Love in the Moonlight," "Vincenzo," and "Queen of Tears," and recently appeared on the tvN variety show "The Village Barber."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.