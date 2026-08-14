Park So-young Is 10 Months Pregnant, But Says, "My Husband Is Not Ready to Be a Father" — Serious Worries on "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Park So-young opened up about her very real concerns ahead of childbirth, while her husband Moon Kyung-chan showed the confidence of an expectant father.

The August 14 episode of Channel A's variety show "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" showed the daily life of Park So-young, who is expecting a baby, and her husband Moon Kyung-chan.

That day, Park So-young spoke affectionately about how she first met her husband, saying, "We already knew each other, but when I saw him again later, he was so great."

But her biggest concern these days was whether her husband was truly ready to become a father.

Park So-young said honestly, "My husband is such a great husband that I could say, 'I'm grateful you exist.' He is the best husband to me, but I don't think he is ready to be a father yet."

Moon Kyung-chan responded calmly, saying, "I'm the type who is strong in real situations. I'm confident when it comes to thinking on my feet if something suddenly happens. I'm not too worried."

The couple began decorating the baby's room in preparation for their soon-to-be-born baby, Mary. As Park So-young's body grew heavier, Moon Kyung-chan took on the role of expectant father by moving heavy items himself.

Still, Park So-young remained uneasy. She said, "I have a lot to worry about these days. I could give birth at any time, but I'm not fully prepared," adding, "If labor suddenly starts or my water breaks, I would have to go to the hospital without even packing my bags."

When Moon Kyung-chan replied, "That would be a big problem," Oh Jong-hyuk, who is the father of two daughters, offered practical advice.

Oh Jong-hyuk sympathized with Moon Kyung-chan's situation, saying, "Honestly, when it's your first child, it doesn't really feel real that you're becoming a father. The closer the birth gets, the more you worry. You don't even have the energy to think about a hospital bag. For my second child, I prepared it myself first."

The couple had previously been known to have conceived after a difficult journey that included efforts to lose weight. Now, the only thing left is to decide how the baby will be delivered.

Later, a group of female comedians visited the couple, and a final pre-birth party was held. Moon Kyung-chan listened carefully to the advice of the senior mothers and even practiced holding a baby doll himself as he prepared to become a father.

Park So-young and Moon Kyung-chan married in 2024. He is a former baseball player five years younger than her. In February, they received many congratulations after sharing the news that they had conceived naturally while preparing for IVF.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.