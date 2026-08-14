"Hayoung's Great-Grandfather Engaged in Clear Pro-Japan Activities"... Center for Historical Truth and Justice Steps In

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] As controversy continues over the pro-Japan activities of actress Hayoung Ahn's great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, the Center for Historical Truth and Justice has directly disclosed specific details of his conduct and issued an official statement.

On the 14th, the Center for Historical Truth and Justice released a statement titled "The Center for Historical Truth and Justice's Position on the Controversy Surrounding Ahn Sang-ho."

The institute said it was moving to clarify the facts as the controversy over Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japan activities and the remarks of his descendants has spread, mixing in claims that are not true and even excessive interpretations.

It said that, apart from his background as a doctor, Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japan and pro-colonial collaboration during the Japanese colonial period has been confirmed.

According to materials released by the institute, Ahn Sang-ho took part as a preparatory committee member for the "National Memorial Meeting" held to honor Itō Hirobumi, who was assassinated by An Jung-geun in 1909.

He later served as a member of the Keijō municipal council, which supported Japanese colonial rule, and was also chairman of the Keijō Jongno Financial Cooperative from 1922 to 1927.

In particular, in 1916 he served as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association, which promoted "Japan-Korea harmony." He later also appeared as a member and council member of the Dongmin Association, which advocated opposition to anti-Japanese movements.

The Center for Historical Truth and Justice noted that the Daejeong Friendship Association was formed around pro-Japan figures such as Yi Wanyong, Min Young-hwi, and Jo Joong-eung. It said Ahn Sang-ho's participation as a council member in the group was "an undeniable and clear act of pro-Japan collaboration."

The institute also addressed one of the key points in the controversy: why Ahn Sang-ho was not included in the Biographical Dictionary of Pro-Japan Collaborators.

It explained that when the dictionary was published in 2009, the materials it had secured at the time were not enough to meet the selection criteria for Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japan activities, so his entry was withheld.

However, it drew a clear line, saying that the absence of his name from the dictionary does not mean there were no pro-Japan activities at all.

The institute stressed that "the fact that a name is not listed in the Biographical Dictionary of Pro-Japan Collaborators cannot serve as a pardon that means there were no pro-Japan activities."

It also corrected claims that had been raised by some that Ahn Sang-ho was excluded from the dictionary because he was a medical professional.

At the same time, the institute firmly rejected any attempt to hold Hayoung Ahn personally responsible or criticize her because of her great-grandfather's actions.

It pointed out that the essence of the controversy is not simply the fact that she is a descendant of a pro-Japan collaborator, but that she referred to that family history without sufficient reflection on the colonial collaboration of her ancestor. It also emphasized that blame based on collective punishment, in which descendants are held responsible for the sins of their forebears, cannot be justified.

Earlier, Hayoung Ahn appeared on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" on the 7th and mentioned her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's career as a medical doctor.

Afterward, records showing that Ahn Sang-ho had served as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association during the Japanese colonial period came to light, sparking the pro-Japan controversy.

Her side initially denied the allegations, but changed its position after reviewing additional materials. Hayoung Ahn also bowed her head in a handwritten apology, saying she had mentioned her family history lightly without fully knowing it.

Against this backdrop, the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, which has studied the Japanese colonial period and pro-Japan collaboration, has drawn renewed attention to the controversy by releasing specific details of Ahn Sang-ho's conduct and officially describing some of his activities as "clear acts of pro-Japan collaboration."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.