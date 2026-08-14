"43-Year-Old Divorced Kim Sang-hyuk" Was Rude to a Blind Date with Comments About Smoking and Cosmetic Procedures... "He Was Lucky Not to Get Slapped" (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kim Sang-hyuk reflected on the careless remarks he made during a past blind date and received a sharp warning.

The August 14 episode of Channel A's variety show "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" showed a glimpse of Kim Sang-hyuk's daily life.

Kim Sang-hyuk, who currently lives with his mother, spent his day with her as she even prepared his meals, and the two talked ahead of a new blind date.

His mother was curious about the outcome of his first blind date, and Kim Sang-hyuk looked back on what he had said during the previous one.

Earlier, Kim Sang-hyuk had shocked those around him by telling his blind date, "If you feel like smoking, you can step out and come back," and "Have you had a lot of cosmetic procedures?"

His mother firmly called him out after hearing that. She said, "That was your mistake. Consideration only counts when the other person feels it," and scolded him harshly, adding, "Don't say things like that. Why would you say that?"

Kim Sang-hyuk asked, "What if she really is a smoker?" But O Jong-hyuk snapped back, saying, "If things get more comfortable later, she can say it herself. You have to wait."

Kim Sang-hyuk also offered his own explanation for why he asked his date, "Have you had a lot of cosmetic procedures?"

He explained, "She took very good care of herself for her age, so I asked. I asked because she was pretty."

Park So-young, however, sympathized with the blind date's perspective. She said, "If someone brought up cosmetic procedures on a blind date, I would keep looking in the mirror and wonder, 'Does my face look strange?'"

O Jong-hyuk also said he had watched Kim Sang-hyuk's blind date video himself and gave a blunt assessment. He made everyone laugh by saying, "Sang-hyuk is hopeless."

In the end, when Kim Sang-hyuk looked dejected and said, "It didn't go well," O Jong-hyuk drew more laughter by saying, "You're lucky you didn't get slapped."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.