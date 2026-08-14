The Best Minsoo, Who Lost 30 Million Won, Turns 800 Million Won After Studying Stocks... Even Buys a House That Later Gets Redeveloped

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Stock expert The Best Minsoo, also known as Park Min-su, revealed the dramatic story of how he bounced back from losing 30 million won and turned it into 800 million won through stock investing. He also said he used his investment gains to buy a home, only to receive the added bonus of that property later going into redevelopment.

On the afternoon of the 14th, KBS2's "Problem Child in House" featured stock expert The Best Minsoo and macroeconomics expert Oh Geon-young, who discussed personal finance and wealth management.

That day, The Best Minsoo said he was not successful in stock investing from the start. Instead, he admitted that he jumped into the stock market without proper study and suffered the painful loss of his entire 30 million won investment.

The failure became a turning point that completely changed his approach to investing. He then devoted himself to studying stocks in earnest. In a past interview, he said that starting at age 36, he spent a year reading about 100 books on stocks and checking related news during his commute in order to find a better investment method. After finishing his studies, he rebuilt his seed money to 30 million won.

This time, the results were different. After starting again with 30 million won, The Best Minsoo grew his assets to 50 million won in the first year and to 90 million won the following year. He said that after continuing to invest, he expanded his fortune to 800 million won in about seven years.

His stock gains eventually led to home ownership. The Best Minsoo said, "I used the money I made from investing to buy a house." He added that the home he purchased later entered redevelopment, drawing envy from the other guests as he shared his unusual success story.

Meanwhile, The Best Minsoo is active as a stock investment expert and author of bestsellers including "Five Days to Master Stock Investing." Based on his long career at securities-related institutions, he shares investment know-how through television, YouTube, and lectures.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.