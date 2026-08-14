Minjung Kim Revives Her Pro-Japanese Daughter Character from 'Mr. Sunshine' on the Eve of National Liberation Day of Korea: "I Always Think of Her Around This Time"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Minjung Kim revisited Lee Yang-hwa from "Mr. Sunshine," which aired eight years ago, ahead of the 81st National Liberation Day of Korea. Born as the daughter of a pro-Japanese collaborator, she invoked a woman who chose a path opposite to her father’s and fought for her country, shouting, "Long live the Republic of Korea."

On the 14th, Kim shared several photos from the time she was filming the tvN drama "Mr. Sunshine" on her social media account. "Lee Yang-hwa is someone I always think of around this time of year," she said, recalling the character she played. She then expressed her special affection, writing, "She was someone I created, yet also wanted to resemble," before adding, "Long live the Republic of Korea."

Kim’s decision to bring back the character from eight years ago ahead of National Liberation Day of Korea is tied to the extraordinary life Lee Yang-hwa led. In "Mr. Sunshine," which aired in 2018, Kim played Kudo Hina, the owner of Hotel Glory. Kudo Hina’s Korean name is Lee Yang-hwa. She is the daughter of Lee Wan-ik, portrayed as a leading pro-Japanese collaborator. Following her father’s wishes, she married a Japanese man and lived under the name Kudo Hina, but her choices were very different from his. She opposed her father, who profited by selling out Joseon, and began helping her homeland in her own way. Using information gathered while running Hotel Glory, she exchanged messages with Emperor Gojong and worked as an agent for the Imperial Information Bureau, lending her support to Joseon. As Japanese military atrocities intensified, she eventually joined the fight directly. In particular, Lee Yang-hwa left a strong impression by ultimately choosing a path different from her pro-Japanese father.

Netizens who saw the post also recalled Lee Yang-hwa from "Mr. Sunshine." They shared reactions such as, "Kudo Hina comes to mind on National Liberation Day of Korea," "She was a life-defining character," and "It was truly an amazing role," reminiscing about the drama with Kim.

Meanwhile, "Mr. Sunshine" tells the story of Eugene Choi, a boy who went to the United States during the United States expedition to Korea and later returned to Joseon as a U.S. military officer. The drama won widespread love for portraying the lives of people who fought to protect their country without even having a name in a time of upheaval.

Kim made her debut as a child actress in the 1988 MBC Bestseller Theater episode "Widow." She later appeared in a wide range of productions, including "New Heart," "Gap-dong," "Mr. Sunshine," and "The Devil Judge."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.