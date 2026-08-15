EXID's Jeong HyeRin Says 'Up & Down' Success Didn't Bring Big Payoff... "Revenue Split Was 9-to-1, and I Got 1" ('Human Story')

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong Reporter] Jeong HyeRin of EXID said that even during the group's peak, when "Up & Down" made a surprise comeback on the charts, she did not earn as much money as many people might have expected. She also revealed that her share of digital music revenue was just "1" in a 9-to-1 split. In addition, she said the group lost opportunities to make money in China and Japan after THAAD and COVID-19 hit one after another.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel Human Story released a video titled "Why EXID's Jeong HyeRin, Once a Top Girl Group Star, Works at a Restaurant."

In the video, Jeong HyeRin was asked about her actual income during the years when she was actively promoting with EXID.

EXID's 2014 release "Up & Down" drew attention long after its debut, thanks to fan-shot performance videos and other clips, and climbed back up the music charts. The group then followed up with hits such as "Ah Yeah," "Hot Pink," and "L.I.E," becoming one of the most famous success stories of a reverse-run hit.

Despite the group's glamorous peak, Jeong HyeRin's answer was unexpected. She said, "There was digital music revenue and management revenue, but we received digital music revenue on a 9-to-1 basis." When the production team asked whether her share was 9, she immediately replied, "No. It was 1." She added that the earnings were then divided again among the members.

Jeong HyeRin said, "As many people think, we didn't make that much," and added, "Even though the digital music revenue was 1, that was still split among five people." She did not disclose the group's total income. When the production team asked whether EXID's earnings had exceeded 10 billion won during its active years, she declined to answer, saying that it could reveal the income of the other members as well.

What was even more disappointing was that the group repeatedly lost chances to expand its earnings through overseas activities. Jeong HyeRin recalled, "We were trying to promote in China, and then THAAD happened." At the time, EXID was drawing strong interest in China, but the THAAD dispute disrupted the group's planned activities.

The group later turned its attention to the Japanese market, but COVID-19 struck this time. Jeong HyeRin said, "We were trying to work in Japan, and then COVID-19 happened," adding, "All the chances to make money disappeared." She went on to say, "So I really didn't earn as much as people think," and added calmly, "There's a saying that luck is also a skill."

Even though she could have returned to overseas activities later, the fast-changing idol market created another practical barrier. Jeong HyeRin said, "In this industry, if you stop working even for a little while, people forget you and you get erased," pointing to the reality that new singers emerge during any break in activity.

Still, she said she does not regret her years as an idol. Since it was her own choice, she believed she had to take responsibility for the outcome. Above all, she said she was happy whenever she was on stage. However, the unstable income in the entertainment industry later became one reason she looked for a new line of work.

Jeong HyeRin explained that broadcasting is not a job she can simply do whenever she wants, and that the income is not regular. She added that she eventually entered the food service business while looking for a way to build a more stable life.

Jeong HyeRin is now running a taco shop in Anguk, Seoul. The store, which opened in March, reportedly brings in about 140 million won in monthly sales on average. After expenses, Jeong HyeRin said about 40 million won remains.

Jo Min-jeong Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.