Go Ah-sung Pays Tribute to Late Director Ahn Pan-seok with Photos from 11 Years Ago

[Sportschosun] Actress Go Ah-sung revisited moments from 11 years ago with the late director Ahn Pan-seok. Through photos showing his bright smile and their time together on set, she remembered the mentor who has passed away.

On the 14th, Go Ah-sung shared several photos of Ahn Pan-seok from when he was alive on her social media account, without any further explanation.

In the photos, Ahn is sitting in the middle of a sofa, smiling brightly with the actors around him. Several newspapers are spread out on the table, and the director, dressed casually, appears to be enjoying a relaxed moment with the people seated beside him.

Photos of Go Ah-sung with Ahn were also released. In what appears to be a filming location, Go Ah-sung is looking toward the camera while Ahn sits beside her, gazing somewhere else. The images capture the time they spent working together on one production.

Another photo shows Ahn climbing stairs with a backpack on. The natural moment of him walking somewhere with his hands behind his back draws attention, offering a glimpse of the late director's everyday presence on set.

Go Ah-sung's connection with Ahn Pan-seok dates back to the 2015 SBS drama "Heard It Through the Grapevine." The black comedy satirized the hypocrisy and snobbery of Korea's upper class. It was directed by Ahn Pan-seok and written by Jung Sung-joo. Go Ah-sung played Seo Bom, a young woman from an ordinary family, and starred alongside Yi Kang.

Photo provided by SBS

At the time, the close relationship between Go Ah-sung and the director on set also drew attention. During filming of "Heard It Through the Grapevine," Go was seen carrying Ahn, who had difficulty walking because of a leg problem. According to the production team, Go Ah-sung had volunteered to give him a piggyback ride first, warming hearts.

Meanwhile, director Ahn Pan-seok died on the 12th while battling a cerebral hemorrhage. He was 65. He had reportedly been receiving treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer last year, and was recently hospitalized after collapsing from a cerebral hemorrhage.

Ahn joined the MBC drama production team as a producer in 1987 and went on to direct a string of acclaimed works, including "Behind the White Tower," "How Long I've Kissed," "Secret Affair," "Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Something in the Rain," "One Spring Night," "The Midnight Romance in Hagwon," and "The Art of Negotiation." He was widely regarded as one of the leading directors in Korean television drama.

ENA's upcoming drama "Love Doctor," scheduled to air in October, has become Ahn's final work. Filming and post-production have already been completed, and the series is set to meet viewers as planned.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.