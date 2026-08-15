Kim Jang-mi, who just gave birth to a son, couldn’t check her phone — 1,580 texts and 437 missed calls

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Kim Jang-mi, a former cast member of "Heart Signal Season 2," has become a mother. After announcing her marriage last year and later sharing news of her pregnancy, she received many congratulations. She has now welcomed a healthy baby boy and opened a new chapter in her life.

On the 14th, Kim Jang-mi personally announced the birth of her son on her social networking service account.

In the black-and-white photo released, Kim Jang-mi is seen lying next to her son after giving birth. She smiles as she looks at her sleeping baby beside her. The photo also featured the phrase "life with you" and the numbers "2,635 emails, 1,580 unread texts, and 437 missed calls," drawing attention. It appears to humorously capture the daily life of a new mother who is fully immersed in time with her newborn, putting aside the growing number of messages and calls.

Kim Jang-mi expressed her affection for her son, saying, "falling in love with my baby shark."

Before giving birth, Kim Jang-mi had regularly shared glimpses of her late-pregnancy life. In June, she posted a photo of herself cradling her prominent baby bump and wrote, "D-? Day is getting closer! When do you want our son to come out?" expressing her excitement as she looked forward to meeting him.

Meanwhile, Kim Jang-mi, born in 1989, first became known through Channel A's 2018 program "Heart Signal Season 2." At the time, she stood out as a fashion expert who had run a fashion select shop in New York, attracting attention for her stylish image and candid charm. After the show, she has worked as an influencer and broadcaster, meeting the public across various fields.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.