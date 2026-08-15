Hong Hyun-hee, Married to Jey-ssun, Shocked by 5-Year-Old Son Junbeom's Behavior as He Imitates Adults... "He Absorbs Everything"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee shared her painful feelings as a working mom amid a busy schedule, along with the latest on her 5-year-old son Junbeom's rapid growth.

On the 14th, a video was released on the YouTube channel 'Hongssun TV,' showing Hong Hyun-hee getting her hair and makeup done before filming and chatting with the staff.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee reflected on her commute to work and opened up about the struggles of being a working mom.

She said, "I was supposed to rush out in the morning, but Junbeom woke up just as I had finished getting ready to leave. He saw me fully dressed and about to head out, and he just acted calm, without even having time to cry. That made me feel even more heartbroken."

She added, "What worried me even more was how he held it in and didn't even throw a tantrum saying, 'Don't go.'" She expressed her guilt over her son's maturity in calmly accepting his mother's departure for work.

She also shared an episode that surprised her with Junbeom's exceptional observation skills and the effects of early education.

Hong Hyun-hee said, "The other day, we had a meeting at home. I guess the aunts and uncles working on their laptops left a strong impression on him. Suddenly, he came over with his 'Tayo the Little Bus' toy laptop, sat next to us, and started doing English typing practice."

She continued, "I think this is the age when children absorb and imitate everything adults do. Jey-ssun and I were both shocked to see him using English."

When a staff member mentioned, "Jey-ssun often asks questions in English at home," Hong Hyun-hee laughed and honestly replied, "That's right. So I can't really have many conversations in English," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018 and has a son, Junbeom.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.