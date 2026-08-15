Jun Hyun-moo Reveals He Was Late Four Times During His Morning Radio DJ Days: "The DJ Before Me Would Handle the Opening"

Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo recalled the nerve-racking experience of being late four times while working as a morning radio DJ in the past.

Episode 7 of the MBN and Channel S variety show 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which aired on the 14th, followed Jun Hyun-moo, KwakTube, Tei and K.Will as they set out to find popular restaurants in Uijeongbu.

During the conversation, the topic turned to the morning radio show Tei has been hosting for the past four years.

Jun Hyun-moo expressed surprise at Tei, who has been on air at 7 a.m. for a long time, saying, "I thought you'd last a year and quit, but that's impressive."

Having once hosted a morning radio show himself, Jun Hyun-moo knew better than anyone the pros and cons of an early-morning program.

Jun Hyun-moo said, "The strength of a morning radio show is that the ratings are good," but added, "The problem is that you can't do anything at night and you're just too sleepy."

KwakTube then asked the two whether they had ever been late for a live broadcast.

Tei said he had only been late once during his four years on radio. Jun Hyun-moo then revealed his own record.

Jun Hyun-moo admitted, "I was a DJ for two years and six months, and I was late four times," drawing laughter. Although his hosting career was shorter than Tei's, he had been late four times as often.

There was an even more awkward moment. Jun Hyun-moo recalled that when he failed to arrive on time, "the DJ from the previous time slot handled the opening for me."

Because it was a live broadcast, the show could not be delayed just because the DJ was running late. In the end, the host from the earlier time slot stayed on air and opened the program in Jun Hyun-moo's place.

Jun Hyun-moo, who once shone as a morning radio DJ, brought laughter by candidly revealing even his own embarrassing history of being late.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.