"Don't You Know I'm an Actor?"... Zo In-sung Was Deeply Hurt After Seeing His Contact Name in Yoon Kyung-ho's Phone

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] An anecdote was revealed in which actor Zo In-sung felt hurt after accidentally seeing how his name was saved in Yoon Kyung-ho's phone.

On the 14th, a video titled "[Goo Radio] What Happens When a Manual Laborer, the Joker, and a School Lunch Uncle Meet (feat. Garak Market Unloading King)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Just Jin Goo."

That day, actors Jo Jung-suk and Yoon Kyung-ho appeared on the show and talked with Jin Goo.

Jin Goo asked Jo Jung-suk and Yoon Kyung-ho how they usually save the contacts of people they know.

Jo Jung-suk said he had saved Jin Goo and Yoon Kyung-ho's contact information under their real names, without any extra labels.

Yoon Kyung-ho, on the other hand, said he writes not only a person's name but also their job and relationship to him.

Yoon Kyung-ho explained, "Jo Jung-suk may remember things well, but there are times when I can't make the connection from a name alone. I save the person's job and relationship after the name. I even save the work we've done together."

He added that he saves contacts in such detail because "otherwise, I end up making mistakes sometimes."

Yoon Kyung-ho then brought up an episode in which his unusual contact-saving habit unexpectedly hurt Zo In-sung's feelings.

Zo In-sung's contact was also saved in the same way, and he happened to see his own saved name while looking at Yoon Kyung-ho's phone screen.

Yoon Kyung-ho said, "Zo In-sung was saved that way too, and I guess In-sung happened to look at my phone by chance," and recounted Zo In-sung's reaction at the time.

Zo In-sung reportedly said, "I'm hurt, hyung. Did you write 'actor' because you didn't know I was an actor?" after seeing the word "actor" next to his name.

Taken aback by Zo In-sung's unexpected reaction, Yoon Kyung-ho said he had to explain his contact-saving method for quite a while.

Yoon Kyung-ho emphasized, "I really do that for everyone," and clarified that he had not singled out Zo In-sung by adding the label "actor," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.