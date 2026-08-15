Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, 14 Weeks Pregnant, Predict a Smooth Delivery in February Next Year... "The Baby's Sex Will Be Revealed Next Week"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Ji-min answered questions directly about her 14th week of pregnancy, including her expected delivery date and the baby's sex.

On the 14th, Kim Ji-min held a Q&A session with fans and answered a range of questions honestly about her pregnancy and married life.

That day, Kim Ji-min received a fan's question: "When is your due date? I'm also curious about the baby's sex."

In response, Kim Ji-min said, "I think the baby's sex will be known around next week," and added, "The due date is expected in early February for a smooth delivery." She also revealed that she is currently 14 weeks pregnant.

She also answered a question about what has changed since marriage. Kim Ji-min said that the best thing about marriage is "doing everything together," adding, "The responsibility is doubled, but so is the sense of accomplishment when we do things together." She expressed happiness about newlywed life with her husband, Kim Jun-ho.

She also shared the secret behind her successful pregnancy through IVF.

Kim Ji-min said, "I first focused on bringing all my health indicators back to normal," and added, "Then I followed the professor's guidance closely."

She went on to say, "So there were times when things were delayed. Looking back now, everything happened for a reason," emphasizing that it is important to follow medical advice during the process of preparing for pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last year after about three years of dating. After a long relationship, the couple underwent IVF to have a child, and on the 30th of last month, they announced the pregnancy themselves, receiving many congratulations.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.