Go Ah-sung's "Piggyback" to Kim Hee-ae's "Grateful and Respectful"... Late Director Ahn Pan-seok's Funeral Held Today

Photo = Joint Photo Coverage Team

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Late director Ahn Pan-seok, a master of television drama, will be laid to rest amid the mourning of his colleagues.

His funeral procession will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the 15th at the funeral hall of Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno District, Seoul. It comes three days after he died on the 12th.

Ahn had recently been hospitalized after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, but he never recovered and passed away at the age of 65. He had been receiving treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer last year, and the added complication of the hemorrhage deepened the sense of loss.

Born in 1961, Ahn joined the drama division of MBC in 1987 as a producer and later pursued a career as a director. He went on to establish himself as one of Korea's leading drama directors with a long list of acclaimed works, including "Behind the White Tower," "A Wife's Credentials," "Secret Affair," "Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Something in the Rain," "One Spring Night," "The Midnight Romance in Hagwon," and "The Art of Negotiation."

He built a distinctive style through his delicate portrayal of actors' emotions and his sharp взгляд at reality. As news of his sudden death spread, actors who had worked with him also began paying tribute.

Photo = Joint Photo Coverage Team

Kim Hee-ae, who worked with him twice on "A Wife's Credentials" and "Secret Affair," mourned his death, saying, "Thanks to the director, I was able to work on two wonderful projects with him." She added, "I sincerely thank and respect the director for recognizing my acting and giving me such precious opportunities."

Kim Hye-soo, who had a long-standing connection with Ahn, also shared her grief after hearing the news. "I was stunned for a long time after hearing the news," she said. She went on to express her respect for the late director, saying he was someone who never let go of directing until his final moments and devoted his life to his work.

Jung Ryeo-won, who worked with him on the 2024 tvN drama "The Midnight Romance in Hagwon," also remembered Ahn. "Thank you for sparking something in the hearts of so many actors," she said. "I don't think you can imagine how hard the actors worked because they all wanted to receive that 'number one' stamp from you so badly." She added, "I was happy that I could spend the entire shoot with that feeling."

Go Ah-sung, who was connected to him through "Heard It Through the Grapevine," chose to share old photos filled with memories from 11 years ago instead of words.

On the 14th, Go posted several photos of Ahn from his lifetime on her social media account without any explanation. The images showed him smiling brightly while seated with actors, sitting beside Go on set, and even climbing stairs with a backpack on in an ordinary moment.

The two met as director and actor on SBS's "Heard It Through the Grapevine" in 2015. At the time, Go played Seo Bom, a woman from an ordinary family, and acted alongside Yi Kang.

Their especially close relationship during filming also drew attention. Go was seen carrying Ahn on her back and moving him around because he had difficulty walking. According to the production team at the time, Go had been the one to volunteer first for the "piggyback." Eleven years later, the photos Go shared again conveyed her longing for the late director even without explanation.

Other colleagues who had worked with Ahn, including Jihoon Kim, Im Sung Min, Lee Seo-hwan, Oh Ryoong, and Hong In, also paid tribute in succession and saw him off on his final journey.

Until just before his death, Ahn remained devoted to directing. After presenting JTBC's "The Art of Negotiation," starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Dae-myung, and Sung Dong-il, he also directed ENA's new Monday-Tuesday drama "Love Doctor," which is scheduled to air in October.

"Love Doctor" became Ahn's final work. Filming had already been completed in February, and post-production was also said to have been finished. The project, which the late director painstakingly completed to the end, is set to meet viewers as planned in October.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.