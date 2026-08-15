Why Lee Jung-eun Takes Private Dance Lessons at 56: "It Helps Prevent Dementia, I Feel It When Memorizing Scripts"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Jung-eun, 56, revealed the unexpected reason she has been steadily learning dance.

On the 14th, a video titled "The Revenge Battle Journey of Four Chaotic Mothers and Daughters" was released on the Channel Fifteen Nights YouTube content "Na Young-seok's Waggle Waggle."

That day, Lee Jung-eun was asked why she practices dance so regularly. The actors who were with her praised her exceptional dancing skills, saying, "She's really good," and "She sometimes uploads her practice videos to the group chat."

Once it became known that she practices dance regularly even when she is not preparing for a project, someone asked, "Why do you practice dance in your daily life?"

Lee Jung-eun gave an unexpected answer. She replied, "To prevent dementia," and then admitted, "At some point, memorizing things started to feel sluggish."

She said she had also noticed a change in the script-memorization process, which is especially important for an actor. Lee Jung-eun explained why she started learning dance, saying, "Even when I look at scripts, it involves using my body. So I thought, 'I should do this.'"

It was not something she started casually as a hobby. Lee Jung-eun said she is currently taking private lessons. Her proactive side also stood out in how she found her dance teacher. She said she directly sent a DM to a teacher she liked after seeing them dance on social networking service.

Lee Jung-eun explained, "I was looking at Instagram, and I loved the way they danced, so I sent them a DM." When Na Young-seok asked in surprise, "So you directly DM'd the teacher and said, 'Please teach me dance'?" she confirmed it.

He then said, "Senior Jung-eun is really the proactive type," sounding impressed. The actors also praised her dance skills, saying, "She might be the best dancer among us."

In fact, Lee Jung-eun has shown a remarkable sense of rhythm and dancing ability both on and off screen. Beyond simply using her body for acting, she has continued learning new moves after noticing changes in herself, drawing attention for her unusual level of self-management.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.