Kim Jong-kook as a "50,000-won Samsung shareholder" vs. Kim Sook at "-38% on ETFs" — even their wallets got drained

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Jong-kook, the well-known "savings king" of "Problem Child in House," had his entire investing philosophy shaken by a crash course in economics from Choi Go-min-soo and Oh Gun-young, drawing laughs from viewers.

On the 324th episode of KBS2's variety show "Problem Child in House Season 2" (hereinafter "Problem Child in House"), which aired on Friday the 14th, "stock expert" Choi Go-min-soo and "macroeconomics expert" Oh Gun-young appeared and shared practical money-related insights with Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae, capturing viewers' attention.

From the start, Choi Go-min-soo and Oh Gun-young analyzed South Korea's hot economic climate, where stock prices have been swinging sharply day after day, and quickly raised the level of interest. Oh Gun-young said, "From a macroeconomic perspective, the fact is that things are very different from the past." He added, "Exchange rates, interest rates, and the KOSPI are all far more volatile than they used to be. We call this the era of the new normal, and I think the growing pains are severe because we have to adapt to new rules."

But the "Problem Child in House" cast cared about only one thing: "So, should we buy stocks or not?" Even Joo Woo-jae, who says savings are the only form of investing he knows, voiced his confusion, asking, "Does that mean you're really a fool if you don't invest in stocks these days?" Oh Gun-young replied, "If you want to share in the fruits of economic growth over the long term, you need to own stocks." Kim Sook then blurted out, "So you're saying we should buy now," looking ready to place an order on the spot. Oh Gun-young calmed her down, saying, "You can't buy today and expect it to rise tomorrow. You have to look far ahead," which drew laughter.

The cast's investment concerns then poured out one after another. Kim Jong-kook, a self-proclaimed analog person and the so-called "Kkok-Kruge," asked a life-or-death question: "I've never invested in anything for 30 years. It's all cash. Long term, is it better to put money in the bank or invest in stocks?" Choi Go-min-soo suggested, "I think stock investing is similar to getting a driver's license. You have to make mistakes at first. If you're worried about losses, it may be good to start with ETFs."

Kim Sook then fired back, saying, "My ETF is at -38% right now," speaking for trapped retail investors. Choi Go-min-soo argued, "There is no answer in war. At times like this, if you focus on a company's intrinsic value, it becomes an opportunity to buy more." Oh Gun-young also added, "Volatility has made stock investing much harder, but in the long run, I think investing in stocks is the right answer. You may think only stocks that jump sharply are good stocks, but protecting your capital is also important."

The so-called "Samsung Electronics and SK hynix duo," which has been at the center of the recent KOSPI rally, also came up as a topic. The two experts offered a positive outlook on both stocks, along with the advice to "always think long term." Choi Go-min-soo said, "Chinese semiconductors may gradually gain more influence, but because there is a technological gap, the strength of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will continue until 2028. There may be unexpected black swans, like war, but you need a way to buy more at lower prices." At that point, Kim Jong-kook said, "I don't know anything about stocks at all, but someone told me to just hold Samsung Electronics, so I bought it and left it alone. I have no intention of selling. My average purchase price is around 50,000 to 60,000 won," drawing envy from everyone.

The quiz segment was also packed with interesting economic trivia. Questions included "the trading timing beginner investors should avoid," "signs of a stock market crash according to Peter Lynch's Cocktail Party Theory," "the rule of 25, a prerequisite for FIRE seekers dreaming of early retirement," and "the policy Bill Gates proposed to address job losses caused by AI robots," offering both entertainment and useful information.

The experts also drew attention with practical investment strategies. In particular, Choi Go-min-soo introduced the "246 strategy," which involves buying more whenever a good, profitable company’s stock falls by 20%, 40%, or 60%, and the "442 strategy," which allocates 40% of total assets to a benchmark index, 40% to a preferred sector, and the remaining 20% to monthly dividend ETFs. After Choi explained that "even if an ETF's gains look small, it rises by 13% a year, about four times the rate of a savings bank," Kim Jong-kook and Joo Woo-jae burst out laughing, saying, "We definitely need to move our money," "How much money have we lost until now?" and "No wonder they gave out a savings king award."

The show also covered a wide range of topics in an easy-to-understand way, from early investment strategies for young workers to tax-saving tips, age-based investment plans, and major economic issues in the second half of the year.

The experts also offered realistic advice to those dreaming of investing. Oh Gun-young said, "Before investing, it's important to know what kind of person you are. The pain people feel when they suffer losses differs from person to person, so you need to experience it yourself and understand your own investment tendencies. You should try it, even with a small amount, and study. I hope you can experience several ETFs with a small amount of money."

In this way, "Problem Child in House" combined high-level economics lectures with the cast's down-to-earth reactions, delivering both practical insight and relatable laughter. Kim Jong-kook and Joo Woo-jae, who have long walked the path of saving alone, represented those wondering whether they should finally jump into stock investing. Kim Sook voiced the reality of retail investors who took a direct hit in a period of extreme volatility. Hong Jin-kyung and Yang Se-chan added to the laughter by embodying the spirit of short-term investors chasing high returns, creating a strong sense of empathy through their different investment styles.

Viewer response was also enthusiastic. After the broadcast, social networking services were filled with comments such as, "I almost asked 'buy or not?' while watching today's episode," "Watching the cast today felt like looking at myself. Let's all make good investments," "Analog Kook probably even goes to the exchange to buy stocks," "This was an episode I want to revisit whenever my mind wavers from stock investing," "It was the most focused I've been watching TV in a while. It was incredibly useful," and "I really like that Problem Child in House invites guests from such a wide range of fields."

"Problem Child in House," the dopamine-filled talk and quiz battle unfolding in the attic room, airs every Friday at 10:10 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.