"Married Woman Killer" Sets a New Nationwide High at 9.8%... Gong Hyo-jin's Identity Is Exposed in a Breath-Holding Ending

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] The MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer" hit a new series high, surpassing 9.8% nationwide and 9.5% in the Seoul metropolitan area. A breath-holding ending, in which Gong Hyo-jin nearly had her identity exposed to her husband Jung Joon-won while infiltrating a casino, delivered intense suspense.

In episode 5 of the MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer" — planned by Kwon Sung-chang, written by Kim Eun-hee, directed by Yoon Jong-ho and Jihoon Kim, and produced by Bon Factory Worldwide, Baram Pictures Corp., and Studio Fim — which aired at 9:50 p.m. yesterday, the chaos surrounding Yoo Bona's in-laws' ancestral rite unfolded alongside Durumi Electronics Sales Team 3's casino operation targeting Tak Jong-gu, a spoiled rich kid and sexual predator played by Kim Min-jun. The episode recorded a 9.8% nationwide household rating and a 9.5% metropolitan household rating, according to Nielsen Korea, setting a new personal best. In particular, when Assistant Manager Ki Young-do's attempt to secure VIP tickets failed and Yoo Bona stepped in at the scene herself to resolve the situation, the moment surged to a peak rating of 11.4%, sending viewers' dopamine levels through the roof. Reflecting changes in the media consumption environment, the 20–54 viewership rating, a key measure of channel competitiveness, also reached 3.8%, ranking first among all programs aired that day and firmly establishing the show as the top Friday-Saturday drama. "Married Woman Killer" took first place among all Friday programs in the metropolitan area, the 20–54 demographic, and nationwide households, completing a triple crown and underscoring its powerful presence.

In the episode, Kwon Tae-sung, played by Jung Joon-won, was tormented by a nightmare in which he was bound head to toe in the mountains, hinting at a mysterious past. Yoo Bona also found a wiretap device inside a doll sent by her Russian friend Seulgi. She then issued a chilling warning, saying, "If you do that one more time, I'll fry you with lightning." The hidden dangers facing the couple beneath their peaceful daily life heightened the tension even further.

Durumi Electronics Sales Team 3's new target was Tak Jong-gu, the youngest son of a royal family with a lawmaker father and a chaebol mother. Despite committing a string of crimes against women, he had received a suspended sentence of two years and continued to frequent casinos. Yoo Bona showed her ruthless resolve, saying, "If possible, I hope we hit the jackpot on meeting day. I want the happiest day of his life to become the day he dies." But when her mother-in-law, Ok Seon-ja, called, she suddenly remembered that it was her own in-laws' ancestral rite day, adding a surprising comic twist as she switched between killer and real-life housewife.

Meanwhile, Kwon Tae-sung spotted suspicious signs while covering the fall accident of Kang Young-ho from Gecheon Construction. He questioned why Chairman Cheon Seong-gil personally stepped in to compensate for the accident, even though it had been caused by Kang's negligence. He later uncovered new clues, including the fact that Kang did not usually drink and that his wife worked at Cheon Seong-gil's house, deepening the mystery surrounding the accident.

Elsewhere, Kwon Tae-sung was caught red-handed by Ok Seon-ja while washing dishes in Yoo Bona's place after she had struggled through the ancestral rite preparations. Ok Seon-ja attacked him by bringing up Yoo Bona's family background, but Kwon Tae-sung firmly pushed back, saying, "Just as I am a precious son to my mother, this person is my precious wife." Furious, Ok Seon-ja threw all kinds of food around, turning the house into chaos in an instant. Yoo Bona was left overwhelmed by complicated emotions as she looked at the kind of family she had never once had.

Then their daughter Kwon Yul, who had been playing at the playground, suddenly disappeared, throwing the family into confusion. Kwon Se-a recalled that she had once casually told Kwon Yul that to go to heaven, one had to "die," and blamed herself for it. Yoo Bona found Kwon Yul on the rooftop of their apartment, looking up at airplanes. When her daughter said, "I was going to take a plane and bring you back. Mom is an orphan," the two held each other tightly and cried. The tender scene between mother and daughter was deeply moving. The family later voted to get rid of the ancestral rite, and even Ok Seon-ja agreed, adding a warm touch.

Durumi Electronics Sales Team 3 then launched its casino operation to take down Tak Jong-gu. To enter the VIP room on the 22nd floor where Tak was staying, Ki Young-do even used special glasses designed to improve his odds and set out to secure VIP tickets. The team's final goal was to lure Tak Jong-gu out of the casino after approaching him, so that Yoo Bona could take the shot.

But an unexpected variable appeared. While Ki Young-do was smoothly continuing the casino game, Moon Da-rae suddenly barged in. Taunting him by saying, "In situations like this, you go all in. Have you never gambled before?" Moon Da-rae ultimately defeated Ki Young-do and took the VIP ticket.

At the end of the broadcast, as the plan went off track, Yoo Bona headed to the casino herself. There, Kwon Tae-sung, who had followed Cheon Seong-gil's car, was arguing with security guards. The two, who had come to the casino for different reasons, brushed past each other at a dangerously close distance, pushing the tension to its peak. The cliffhanger, in which Yoo Bona's identity as "Kingfisher" was on the verge of being exposed and she might not be able to avoid her husband, drove curiosity for the next episode to its highest point.

Viewers who watched the episode reacted enthusiastically, saying, "Today's episode had great flow. It made me angry, tear up, and laugh all at once," "The female lead rushing into the scene herself is so cool," "A husband who cooks for you is great. Such a sweet newlywed vibe," "Why is Yul acting so well? It made me cry," "The ancestral rite episode ended well. So heartwarming," "Look at Se-a falling for Assistant Manager Ki. Can we expect a romance line?" and "Wow, did Tae-sung see Bona? What if he finds out?"

The MBC Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer," based on the popular Kakao Webtoon of the same name, will air episode 6 tonight at 9:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.