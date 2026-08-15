Song Hye-kyo and Kyoungduk Seo, a 15-Year Team, Release Their Seventh Video for National Liberation Day of Korea: "The Life of Park Ja-hye"

To mark the 81st National Liberation Day of Korea, actor Song Hye-kyo and Kyoungduk Seo, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, joined forces to produce and release a multilingual video titled "Park Ja-hye, the Nurse Who Led the Independence Movement" for audiences in Korea and abroad.

The four-minute video was planned by Seo and sponsored by Song. It features narration in both Korean and English and is being widely shared with internet users at home and overseas.

The video focuses on Park's work in 1919, when she was serving as a nurse at the Government-General of Korea Hospital. It shows how she treated injured participants in the March First Movement, came to understand the reality of the nation, and helped establish "Ganwoohoe," an organization of nurses involved in the independence movement.

It also highlights her continued path in the independence movement, including her exile to China, her marriage to Sin Chae-ho, and her support for the Na Seok-ju incident after returning home.

Seo said, "To shed new light on the lives of female independence activists who are not well known to the public and introduce them more widely at home and abroad, we produced our seventh video after Jung Jung-hwa, Yun Hui-sun, Maria Kim, Park Cha-jeong, Kim Hyang-hwa, and Nam Ja-hyeon."

He added, "We plan to continue producing multilingual videos about more female independence activists as a series and steadily introduce them to audiences in Korea and overseas."

The video is currently being shared not only on YouTube but also across various social networking services (SNS), and it is being circulated widely by sharing it with Korean communities around the world.

Over the past 15 years, Seo and Song have donated Korean-language guidebooks, Hangul signs, and relief sculptures of independence activists to 40 sites related to the Republic of Korea's independence movement that remain around the world.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.