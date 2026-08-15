Hong Ji-min reveals her father was a independence activist: "I only found out after he received a medal, and I couldn't even say I was proud"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Musical actress Hong Ji-min, who appeared on KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" special for the 81st Liberation Day, will present a tribute stage dedicated to her father as the daughter of independence activist Hong Chang-sik.

KBS2's "Immortal Songs" (directed by Kim Hyung-seok and Choi Seung-beom, hereinafter "Immortal Songs") is a leading music variety show that has continued its history for more than 700 episodes. Episode 769, airing today (the 15th), is a special titled "81st Liberation Day: Unsung Devotion, Immortal Songs," which revisits the lives of six little-known independence activists to mark the 81st anniversary of Liberation Day. For the special, six teams of musicians representing their respective genres, including Hong Ji-min and Yang Joon-mo, Seomoon Tak, Jisun of Loveholic, MC Hammer and La Poem, Kim Junsu and Ahn Ye-eun, and Lim Kyu-hyung, will appear and deliver moving performances. In addition, 52 descendants of independence patriots have been invited as special judges, adding further meaning to the broadcast.

Among them, musical actress Hong Ji-min, a descendant of a real independence activist, draws attention as a contestant. Her father, independence activist Hong Chang-sik, was a member of the secret organization Baekdusan Society. At age 16, he carried out a mission to blow up Japanese military supplies, was imprisoned for violating the Public Security Preservation Law, and was still in prison when liberation came. Born in what is now North Korea, Hong Chang-sik reportedly never told even his family about his independence activities, fearing he might be caught up in the intense ideological conflict that followed liberation. Hong Ji-min said she also learned about his past only after he received the Order of Merit for National Foundation, Patriotic Medal, adding to the surprise.

Hong Ji-min went on to say, "In my memory, my father was less an independence activist and more a dad who loved music and books and enjoyed sharing with others." She added, "He passed away when I was around 20, so before that I did not know much about his independence activities. I regret that I could not tell him often enough how proud I was of him." With those feelings in mind, Hong Ji-min chose Insuni's "Father." She will sing about the words she never got to say to her proud father, Hong Chang-sik, whom she misses deeply. Attention is now focused on the sincere tribute stage she will complete by honoring her father directly as the daughter of an independence activist.

Meanwhile, Yang Joon-mo, a 23-year veteran musical theater star, will step in to support Hong Ji-min's special stage, drawing more interest. Yang, who previously delivered a standout performance as An Jung-geun in the musical "Hero," which depicts the life of the independence hero, is appearing on "Immortal Songs" for the first time. He said, "It is such an honor to be on 'Immortal Songs,'" and added, "Today I came here 100% to support Ji-min noona," showing his strong loyalty. Expectations are high for the stage the two will create together.

The special episode of "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" titled "81st Liberation Day: Unsung Devotion, Immortal Songs" airs today (the 15th). "Immortal Songs," which continues to produce legendary performances worth watching again and again, airs every Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.