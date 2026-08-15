Lee Yoon-mi Rushed to the Hospital in the Middle of the Night: "I Barely Pulled Through After IVs and Shots"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Yoon-mi shared an update on her health after visiting the hospital and receiving treatment for food poisoning.

On the 15th, Lee Yoon-mi opened up about her recent condition on social media.

Lee Yoon-mi said, "I haven't been feeling well for the past few days, and maybe because my immune system was down, I came down with food poisoning from something I ate outside. I had to get IV treatment and injections, and I went through a lot before finally pulling through."

She added, "Ellie was next to me copying Bible verses, and Rael prayed for me, so I was able to experience recovery again so quickly," expressing gratitude to her daughters for taking care of her while she was sick.

She also stressed the importance of taking care of one's health, saying, "Be especially careful about what you eat in the summer. Above all, health is the most important thing." Lee Yoon-mi went on to say, "And sleep is the best medicine. I hope you have a peaceful night today as well," adding, "I also hope Joo Dad returns safely and in good health from Texas."

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-mi married composer Joo Young-hoon in 2006, and the couple has three daughters.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.