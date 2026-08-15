Lee Dong-ha Shares Tips for a Frugal Wedding with Park So-jin: "A Dress in the 300,000 Won Range and Furniture We Already Had"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View," actor Lee Dong-ha will reveal behind-the-scenes stories from his ultra-frugal wedding to Girl's Day's Park So-jin, along with rehearsal scenes for his next play, "The Seagull."

In episode 411 of MBC's variety show "Omniscient Interfering View," which airs today (the 15th), the rehearsal room for Lee Dong-ha's play "The Seagull" will be shown. Lee, who drew attention for his role as the villain Secretary Nam in the 2026 hit "Manager Kim," appears in the episode, which was planned by Kang Young-seon and directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Jae-Uk Jeon, Kim Hae-ni, Jung Dong-sik, and Lee Da-un, with writing by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

Before that, Lee Dong-ha shares his ultra-budget wedding tips with Park So-jin. From a wedding dress in the 300,000 won range to handmade invitations, reasonably priced wedding rings, and a newlywed home decorated with furniture they already owned, he generously reveals the secrets to getting married on a budget.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-ha chose the play "The Seagull" as his next project after "Manager Kim." At the rehearsal site with strong performers such as Jeon Mi-do and Im Chul-soo, he shows a side completely different from Secretary Nam. Jeon Mi-do says, "After watching 'Manager Kim' and coming to the rehearsal room, Lee Dong-ha can feel unfamiliar at times," while Im Chul-soo describes him as "such a gentle person in everyday life," highlighting his surprising charm. Questions from his colleagues, such as "How does it feel to be a star?" also add to the warm atmosphere in the rehearsal room.

"The Seagull" is one of Anton Chekhov's signature works and is regarded as one of the four major Russian plays. Lee Dong-ha takes on another transformation as Trigorin, a famous novelist. Based on a script filled with character analysis and acting notes he has carefully kept for each production, he is said to erase Secretary Nam and fully immerse himself in the role of a sensitive novelist. Attention is especially focused on his chemistry with senior troupe member Jeon Mi-do. Viewers are eager to see what kind of performance Lee Dong-ha, as Trigorin, will deliver opposite Jeon Mi-do's Nina, a character who dreams of becoming an actress, as their conflicting emotions unfold.

Lee Dong-ha's rehearsal and run-through for "The Seagull," in which he transforms from the ruthless villain in "Manager Kim" into a sensitive novelist, can be seen on MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View" airing tonight (the 15th) at 11:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, "Omniscient Interfering View" ranked No. 1 in the TV-OTT Non-Drama Buzz Index for the first week of August. It also topped the TV-OTT non-drama cast buzz rankings, with RESCENE at No. 1, Won-i at No. 9, May at No. 14, Park Jin-young at No. 15, and Liv at No. 20, proving once again that it is the undisputed leader among Saturday variety shows.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.