"Kim Jun-ho's fiancée" Kim Ji-min bursts into tears after IVF success... "I cried after checking the pregnancy test alone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Kim Ji-min, who is expecting a baby, recalled the overwhelming moment when she confirmed her pregnancy through IVF.

On the 14th, Kim Ji-min spent time interacting with fans by answering their questions on her social media account.

When asked how she felt when she found out she was pregnant after IVF, Kim Ji-min said, "I checked with a pregnancy test in the bathroom by myself and cried so much."

When asked for tips on succeeding with IVF, she said, "I focused on getting every one of my health indicators back to normal first." She added, "I followed my doctor closely. That is why some things were delayed. Looking back now, everything happened for a reason," explaining that she concentrated on improving her physical condition first by following medical advice.

Kim Ji-min, who is now 14 weeks pregnant, said, "I think the baby's sex will be revealed around next week. The due date is in early February," expressing her excitement as an expectant mother.

When asked whether she could see her baby bump, Kim Ji-min replied, "I take a side-view photo of my belly every month. I already had a bit of a belly to begin with, so it is not easy to tell the difference," drawing laughs.

She also spoke about the hardest part of pregnancy, saying, "My skin has broken out, my sebaceous glands have become more active, I get tiny bumps, and my skin is dry." She added, "I am putting everything into home care. I cannot get treatments or use devices during this period, so I am focusing on my skincare routine. I am serious about my skin every day."

When asked about the so-called "pregnancy reveal" video announcing her pregnancy, she said, "I will share it soon," raising fans' expectations.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho in July last year. The couple later underwent IVF to have a child, and on the 30th of last month, they personally announced the pregnancy news, receiving many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.