Jun Hyun-moo, carrying only a backpack, buys tickets on the spot at the airport... 29-hour trip to Kazakhstan

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On MBC's "I Live Alone," Jeon Hyun-moo surprised viewers by embarking on a spontaneous 29-hour trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, carrying nothing but a single backpack. Unstoppable even in an unfamiliar destination, Jeon Hyun-moo utilized his foreign language skills and drive to conquer traditional markets, trendy hotspots, and famous restaurants, while also realizing firsthand the popularity of "I Live Alone" that works even overseas, drawing admiration from everyone.

The episode of MBC's "I Live Alone" (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, and Jung Ji-woon) aired on the 14th depicted Jeon Hyun-moo taking a spontaneous overseas trip during his holiday.

0% in the Seoul metropolitan area, ranking first among Friday variety programs. 7%.

The "best minute" was the scene where Jeon Hyun-moo arrived at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan after a seven-hour flight and ate a hamburger for his first meal. Starving since dawn due to his impromptu trip, he hurriedly devoured the hamburger; the quiet airport erupted in a bittersweet(?) situation whenever he made a phone call, eliciting bursts of laughter. 2%.

With curiosity about Jeon Hyun-moo's destination skyrocketing after last week's preview was released, his travel spot was finally revealed. Jeon Hyun-moo, who headed to the airport without a plan to make the most of a two-day, one-night holiday amidst his busy schedule, surprised the Rainbow Club members by spontaneously choosing a destination in front of the flight information board, asking, "Where should I go?" Jeon Hyun-moo struggled to find a flight that met the criteria of a short two-day, one-night itinerary and a destination he had never visited before, but he demonstrated his "spontaneous travel philosophy" by declaring, "This is also part of the travel process.

" Kian84 was impressed by Jeon Hyun-moo's impromptu travel style, while Kim Shin-young elicited bursts of laughter by complaining of frustration. Finally, Jeon Hyun-moo decided on Almaty, Kazakhstan, a destination that takes seven hours by plane; he bought a ticket on the spot, booked accommodation, and even a rental car before setting off on his trip.

Jeon Hyun-moo obtained travel information from Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Joo-seung, who had filmed a movie in Kazakhstan, and received travel course recommendations using AI. Taking the wheel himself, Jeon Hyun-moo enjoyed a free-spirited trip that included the traditional 'Green Bazaar,' 'Koktobe' (where he could enjoy Almaty's night view and amusement rides), and a lamb restaurant recommended by Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Joo-seung.

Amidst unfamiliar languages, Jeon Hyun-moo showed off his exceptional foreign language skills, and at the 'Green Bazaar,' he boasted his 'Global Market Prince' persona by shouting 'I Live Alone' and taking photos with local fans who recognized him. Jeon Hyun-moo's next destination was 'Kolsai Lake,' which Koo Sung-hwan strongly recommended, but he froze as soon as he checked the map.

Having booked accommodation near 'Kolsai Lake' based on Koo Sung-hwan's claim that it was an hour's drive from the restaurant, Jeon Hyun-moo was flustered to discover that it actually took about five hours. He expressed his dilemma, saying, "I have about 20 hours left on the trip, but I have to drive 10 hours round trip," while the Rainbow Club members were divided on whether to go or not. This raised anticipation for next week's broadcast, leaving viewers wondering what Jeon Hyun-moo's choice would be and how he would spend the remaining time. olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.