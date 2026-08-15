Haha Confesses 8 Years After 'Infinite Challenge' Ended... "I Had a Strong Sense of Inferiority Among Geniuses" ('The Seasons')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and broadcaster Haha opened up about feelings he had kept to himself during his time on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Infinite Challenge."

Haha appeared as a guest on the KBS 2TV music talk show "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend," which aired on the 14th.

That day, Haha looked back on his days on MBC's "Infinite Challenge" and said, "Now I can finally lift the seal."

He said, "This year marks the 20th anniversary of 'Infinite Challenge.' The period inside 'Mudo' was when I felt the most lacking. It was a time when I developed an enormous sense of inferiority."

He went on to explain how he felt at the time, saying, "I couldn't talk about it back then. If I had said this at the time, people might have told me I was talking nonsense, but I hated how mediocre I felt among geniuses. Nothing I did seemed to work."

Haha drew laughter when he said, "This isn't about putting down appearances, but even when I was in makeup, Hyung-don did nothing and still caused a huge reaction," adding, "I may sound annoying, but when I'm with them, there are times I really do feel handsome."

He continued, "I lived such a mediocre life." He added, "Of course, it was a very good time, but our filming day was Thursday, and I spent many nights unable to sleep because my heart would start racing from Tuesday night."

Haha turned his honest emotions and stories into music. He said, "In entertainment, I'm a supporter, but when I stand on stage, I am the main character for that moment," adding, "That's why I think I love the stage so much." He showed his deep affection for music and performing.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.