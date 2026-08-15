Fin.K.L Caught in a Surprising Yoga Pose... Lee Hyori Says, "The Three of Us Have the Same Angle"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Lee Hyori, Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu-ri, the members of Fin.K.L, gathered as a full group for the first time in a while and spent a special day together, sharing a meal and doing yoga.

On the 14th, Ok Joo-hyun shared the long-awaited full-group reunion on her social media account.

The photos showed the Fin.K.L members waiting to pay after having a meal together. Lee Hyori, the group leader, covered the bill that day. Seeing Lee Hyori take out her wallet for the younger members, Ok Joo-hyun laughed and said, "Our leader Hyori always treats us to a meal."

After the meal, the members headed to the yoga studio run by Lee Hyori. There, Lee Hyori personally filmed the others and transformed into a teacher as she explained yoga poses.

While performing a move that involved leaning back and lifting her legs, Lee Hyori looked at the three others' poses and laughed, saying, "You all have good angles. The three of you have exactly the same angle." Ok Joo-hyun responded, "As expected, we really do match our angles well. Fin.K.L is the best," showing off their unchanged teamwork.

The four later sat side by side on yoga mats, catching up on stories they had not been able to share before and taking photos with the beautiful moon in the background, enjoying a relaxed evening.

Ok Joo-hyun recalled the happy time, saying, "Thank you for feeding us, stretching us out, and giving us such a precious class," and added, "It was a night when the moon was especially bright."

Meanwhile, Fin.K.L debuted in 1998 and released numerous hit songs, including "Blue Rain," "Ruby," "To My Boyfriend," "Forever Love," "Now," and "White." The four members also drew major attention when they reunited as a full group on JTBC's "Camping Club" in 2019.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.