Sadie Sink directly addresses her 11-year affair with Hong Sang-soo: "I want nothing more than what we do together"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Sadie Sink spoke candidly about her life with director Hong Sang-soo and their work in film.

Sadie Sink and Hong Sang-soo unveiled their new film, "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes," at the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on the 13th local time. After the screening, the two attended a Q&A session with the audience and a press conference, where they discussed the film. It was their first public appearance together since Sadie Sink gave birth to a son with Hong in April last year.

In particular, Sadie Sink drew attention that day by explaining that her life with Hong and their film work are naturally intertwined.

She said, "Living together is making films together, and that is what we do together." She went on to describe the process as something as natural as cooking and eating together, adding, "I want nothing more than that."

The remarks drew interest because Sadie Sink, who has worked with Hong for many years since they met through the 2015 film "Right Now, Wrong Then," directly spoke about their current life together.

Sadie Sink also took part in the film not only as an actress but also as a production manager. In Hong's 35th feature film, "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes," she plays Sang-hee, a film director who makes independent movies. Sang-hee grew up with her grandparents after her parents divorced when she was young, and she reunites with her mother in Jeju Island after 10 years.

Questions also arose about the connection between Hong and the fact that Sadie Sink plays a film director in the movie.

When a foreign reporter asked whether Sang-hee could be seen as another side of Hong, Sadie Sink replied that the character shares Hong's desire to put into film the things he finds beautiful.

Sadie Sink also spoke about how filming changed after giving birth. After a break of about two years, she returned to the set for this project and said she brought her baby to work, breastfed, and prepared baby food.

She explained that in the past she immersed herself completely in films, but now she first takes care of what she needs to do for her baby and then gives her best to the project. She said the change actually felt healthier. She added that her altered state after childbirth and child-rearing may also have influenced the character in this film.

"Nowhere to Lay My Eyes" stars Sadie Sink, Choi Myung-gil, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, and Park Mi-so, among others. Hong handled directing, screenplay, cinematography, editing, and music, and the film is scheduled for release in South Korea in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, rumors of an affair between Hong and Sadie Sink surfaced in 2016, and the following year they publicly acknowledged their relationship, saying they were "in love with each other." Hong married in 1985 and has a daughter. Hong and Sadie Sink had been living in a common-law relationship before welcoming a son last year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.