Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung's 3-Year-Old Daughter in an Unexpected Showdown...Keeps Shouting Back at Rabbit Doll

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Min-jung shared an adorable moment of her daughter Seoi.

On the 15th, Lee Min-jung posted a video on her social networking service account with the caption, "A showdown with a rabbit."

The video shows Seoi, the 3-year-old daughter of Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung, spending time with a rabbit doll. The doll repeats whatever a person says.

Seoi looked at the rabbit doll and made a sound. When the doll copied her voice, she responded by making another sound. As the doll kept echoing her voice, Seoi refused to back down and kept shouting back, creating a cute standoff.

Watching from the side, her mother Lee Min-jung captured the adorable scene on camera and joked, "A showdown with a rabbit," drawing laughter.

Earlier, Lee Min-jung had also talked about Seoi's strong-willed personality through the same channel in April last year.

At the time, Lee Min-jung said, "Seoi has completely taken over us," adding, "She was wearing a short-sleeved pink T-shirt, and since it was cold, I thought she needed something on top. But she said she didn't want anything except pink. My husband and I brought her pink jackets and everything, but she kept saying 'no' as if to say, 'That's not the pink I want.'" She added, "It was my first time raising a daughter. I was completely worn out. I thought, 'She's really strong-willed.'"

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple has a son, Jun Hoo, and a daughter, Seoi. Recently, she has been actively communicating with fans by sharing small moments from family life through her YouTube channel and social networking service.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.