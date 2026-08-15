At 53, Kim Jin Opens Up About Aging, and His Before-and-After Look Draws Huge Attention: “People Say I Look Healthier”

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Actor Kim Jin, who won fans over in the 1990s sitcom "Three Guys and Three Girls" as the "Annyeong Man" character, is drawing attention after sharing his recent transformation.

A video released recently on an official channel of a clinic showed Kim Jin opening up about concerns over reduced skin elasticity and changes in his facial contours as he has aged, while beginning treatment.

Speaking in his usual relaxed and candid manner, he talked about the changes in his appearance and underwent treatment after a professional consultation.

In a look revealed about a month later, he appeared noticeably sharper and more refined than before. Kim Jin also expressed satisfaction with the brighter skin tone and cleaner facial line. He said he often hears from people around him that he looks healthier, and responded positively to the changes.

Born in 1973, Kim Jin became widely known in the late 1990s through the MBC sitcom "Three Guys and Three Girls." At the time, his fair skin, large eyes, and handsome looks, combined with a pure and slightly awkward character, made him stand out as an original flower boy star.

In particular, the "Annyeong Man" character, which made viewers laugh with his distinctive speech and mannerisms, left a strong impression on audiences at the time. As images of the former teen star continuing to take care of himself into his 50s were shared, fans who remember his past also expressed delight.

Among netizens who saw the before-and-after video, reactions included, "It brings back memories of how he used to look," "It's nice to see him after so long," and "He still looks great." Along with surprise at his changed appearance, many also said they hope to see him more often on television in the future.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.