Announcer and Former Miss Korea Contestant Become a Couple... "Still Dating After the Show"

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] SBS announcer Lee In-gwon and former Miss Korea contestant Choi Jeong-yun have personally revealed that their connection on television has continued into real-life dating.

On the 14th, the two shared a photo of themselves together on their personal accounts and said they were still maintaining a good relationship. Lee In-gwon and Choi Jeong-yun wrote, "Since so many people asked, we decided to leave a photo here. We are still seeing each other outside the show," confirming that they are still dating after the program ended.

In the released photo, the two sit side by side, looking at the camera and smiling brightly. Choi Jeong-yun held a bouquet of flowers in her arms and created a warm atmosphere with Lee In-gwon, showing the natural chemistry of a real couple.

Their relationship began through the SBS variety show "Match to Marry: With Parents Korea Season 2." In the final episode, which aired on the 13th, the contestants' final choices were revealed after six days and five nights of group living. Choi Jeong-yun, who had drawn attention from several male contestants, chose Lee In-gwon as her partner.

Choi Jeong-yun expressed her feelings for Lee In-gwon, saying he was someone who always took care of her attentively and considered her needs before she even asked. Lee In-gwon also showed his interest in Choi Jeong-yun, and the two became the final couple.

At the end, the mothers of both families also played an important role in the selection process. After watching the relationship unfold, both mothers respected and supported their choices, bringing the program to a warm close.

Interest grew even further after news broke immediately following the broadcast that the two were continuing their relationship in real life. Rather than ending as a simple variety show pairing, they are drawing even more congratulations for keeping their relationship going outside the show.

Born in 1990, Lee In-gwon graduated from Korea University and works as an announcer for SBS. Choi Jeong-yun, born in 1996, placed as runner-up in the 2020 Miss Korea Daejeon, Sejong City and South Chungcheong Province regional pageant. She is currently known to be active in image consulting, speech-related work and as a freelance announcer.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.