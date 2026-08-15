Kim Jong-kook Opens Up About His Fear of Releasing a New Song After Becoming an Entertainer: "I Was a Little Afraid"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jong-kook has returned as a singer with a new song for the first time in about two years and five months.

The KBS 2TV music talk show "The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung's Lips Like a Boyfriend," which aired on the 14th, featured Haha, Kim Jang-hoon, Kim Jong-kook, and Jung Eun-ji, offering a variety of performances and lively conversation.

Kim Jong-kook took the stage with "Standstill," drawing a warm response from the audience. The song is a mega-hit that once swept the grand prizes at the three major terrestrial broadcasters' year-end music awards and later topped music shows 17 times in the 2000s, once again proving the enduring power of a classic as the crowd sang along.

He also talked about the music project he is carrying out to mark his 30th debut anniversary. Kim Jong-kook, who first worked with Roy Kim, said he wanted to give meaning to expressing the music of artists with a distinct style through his own voice. He also renewed his request to Sung Si-kyung, whom he had asked for a song during a previous appearance, saying he still had not received one. When Sung Si-kyung said he would aim for around September, Kim Jong-kook joked, "I plan to keep the project going until Sung Si-kyung comes," drawing laughter.

Kim Jong-kook then spoke candidly about the concerns he has felt as a singer, saying, "Because I have been focusing so much on variety shows, I was a little afraid to release music." He added, "While working on this 30th anniversary project, I think I found the joy and happiness I had forgotten," and said, "If even one or two people are listening to my music, I thought I should keep making music for them." He later left a deep impression with a performance of his new song "Let's Hug Just Once," which captures the final moments of a couple facing a breakup.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook released the first single from his 30th debut anniversary project, "KJK Original Series Edition 01: Roy Kim," on the 14th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.