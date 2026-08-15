Jang Yoon-jeong's Daughter Worries About Money... Do Kyung-wan's New Tablet Gift Makes Her Say, "Mom Might Think It's a Waste of Money"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Ha-young, the daughter of broadcaster Do Kyung-wan, could not hide her excitement after receiving a new tablet PC, but also drew laughs by worrying, "Mom might think it's a waste of money."

On the 15th, a video titled "A Gift-Like Day I Wanted to Eat Apples" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Dojang TV.

In the video, Do Kyung-wan told Ha-young that he would be going on a one-on-one date with her, without revealing the destination. Ha-young asked, "Where are we going?" and Do Kyung-wan gave her a hint, saying, "Dad wants to eat apples."

The destination turned out to be a store selling mobile phones and tablet PCs. After realizing where they were, Ha-young made everyone laugh by worrying about the price, saying, "Don't eat apples. If you eat apples, your wallet won't work."

Do Kyung-wan explained the reason for the gift, saying, "I came here to buy Ha-young a new tablet PC. Hers is old and has too little storage, so I wanted to get her a new one." He added, "A new school term is starting. I bought it so she can study hard and read a lot with it at school."

Stunned by the unexpected gift, Ha-young asked, "Really?" but then worried, saying, "Isn't it expensive? What about Mom? Mom's money." Do Kyung-wan replied, "Why do you think I'm buying it with Mom's money? I'm the one buying it." Ha-young then said, "I was worried Mom would say it was a waste of money." Do Kyung-wan later wrote in a caption, "I'm going to use Ha-young's old tablet PC."

As soon as she saw the new tablet PC, a smile spread across Ha-young's face, and she immediately began setting it up. A staff member watching her was impressed and said, "You're good at this," and Do Kyung-wan explained, "A tablet PC is like a textbook at school. She uses it for class."

After receiving the new tablet, Ha-young kept saying, "I feel so happy," and looked delighted. Do Kyung-wan then asked, "Who do you like the most in the world?" Ha-young answered right away, "Dad." When Do Kyung-wan joked, "You say Dad right away because I bought you a tablet PC," Ha-young laughed and said, "No, it was always Dad."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.