Park Seo Jin Takes on a Meaningful 'Food Punishment' Campaign at a Restaurant Run by a Descendant of an Independence Activist, Setting a Goal of 815,000 Won for National Liberation Day of Korea ('Mr. House Husband Season 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Park Seo Jin will visit a restaurant run by a descendant of an independence activist on National Liberation Day of Korea and take part in a meaningful 'food punishment' campaign.

On the 15th, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) released a teaser for 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' titled, "Challenge accepted: food punishment at a restaurant run by a descendant of an independence activist! Can Seo Jin reach the target amount?"

In the video, Park Seo Jin and his younger sister Park Hyo-jung visited a restaurant in an alley after a special history run with history storyteller Sun Kim to mark National Liberation Day of Korea.

At that moment, Sun Kim pointed out, "It says this is the home of a person of distinguished service to the state," revealing that the restaurant is run by a descendant of a national merit recipient. Park Seo Jin responded, "That's right. It makes this place even more meaningful," reflecting on its special significance.

Park Seo Jin then explained, "Isn't this what people call a 'food punishment'? And what day is it today? It's National Liberation Day of Korea. I came here to show my gratitude and because I thought it would be good to give back to the people around us."

The target amount Park Seo Jin prepared was 815,000 won, matching the symbolic number for National Liberation Day of Korea. He said, "Today's target amount is 815,000 won," and Sun Kim was startled by the unexpectedly large sum.

But Park Seo Jin had strong backup. He said, "I called in reinforcements," and members of the Ssireum team from Yeonshin Middle School soon appeared.

As chicken soup and spicy braised chicken were served, the full-scale 'food punishment' mukbang began. Park Hyo-jung, known for her exceptional appetite, and the Ssireum team members put on an unstoppable eating show. The video later showed them devouring the food at high speed, raising curiosity about whether they could reach the target of 815,000 won.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.