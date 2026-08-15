'44-year-old' Hwanhee Reluctant to Blind Date Proposal from Someone 12 Years His Senior: "I'll Have to Get Criticized and Quit" ('Salimnam 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Hwanhee expressed reluctance regarding his cousin Lee Jang-woo's surprise blind date proposal. When Lee Jang-woo offered to introduce him to his wife's friend, who was born in 1994, Hwanhee brought laughter by saying, "We are twelve years apart in age. I'm going to get a lot of flak now and have to leave the show.

" On the KBS 2TV show 'Living Together Season 2' (hereinafter 'Living Together'), airing on the 15th, Hwanhee spends a special day with his cousin Lee Jang-woo and his mother.

On this day, Hwanhee, who visited his mother's house as usual, becomes puzzled upon discovering a stranger's shoes placed at the entrance. He is then taken aback when he encounters a man inside the house affectionately washing dishes with his mother. The mysterious man who visited the house without Hwanhee's knowledge was none other than his cousin, actor Lee Jang-woo.

As soon as Lee Jang-woo saw Hwanhee, he delivered a blunt remark right from the start, saying, "I watched 'Living Together' and it has a lot of problems. Why are you treating your eldest aunt like that?" Meanwhile, as the topic of Hwanhee's marriage comes up, Lee Jang-woo steps forward to make a surprise matchmaking attempt, offering to introduce his wife's friend, who was born in 1994. However, Hwanhee expresses his reluctance, mentioning that he and Lee Jang-woo's wife are twelve years apart in age, saying, "Then I'm going to get a lot of hate and have to leave the show.

" In response, Lee Jang-woo tries to persuade Hwanhee by making a surprising confession: "My parents have a 20-year age difference. " Interest is focused on this unexpected marriage talk, wondering if Lee Jang-woo's enthusiastic matchmaking will lead to a new relationship for Hwanhee. Following this, Lee Jang-woo embarks on a 'Jang-woo Tour' prepared for his eldest aunt, revealing a side of him that is even more affectionate than his own son, Hwanhee.

Eventually, Hwanhee's mother drops a bombshell by saying, "Let's switch sons," eliciting laughter. Along with this, Lee Jang-woo adds a touching element by revealing his family's reaction to watching 'Living Together' and his heartfelt feelings for his cousin Hwan-hee, whom he has looked up to like a big star since childhood. From Lee Jang-woo's surprise introduction regarding Hwan-hee's marriage to the couple's sincere family stories, you can see it on KBS 2TV's 'Living Together,' airing on Saturday, the 15th, at 9:20 PM.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.