Kim Dae-hee Says Yoo Jae-suk Bought Him a Meal and Asked, "Aren't You Jealous of Me?"... Yoo Jae-suk Says, "You Made That Up" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kim Dae-hee shared a heartwarming story from the past about Yoo Jae-suk, sparking an unexpected dispute over what really happened.

On the 15th, tvN released a preview for "You Quiz on the Block," featuring Kim Dae-hee and Kim Jun-ho.

In the preview, the production team teased the two men's story, saying, "Yoo Jae-suk's remark to his juniors while treating them to a meal: 'Aren't you jealous of me?' The truth behind the story Kim Dae-hee brought up about Yoo Jae-suk."

Kim Dae-hee recalled, "When the 14th KBS rookie class joined, I was sitting at the broadcasting station, and hyung (Yoo Jae-suk) asked, 'Have you guys eaten?' and bought us a meal."

Yoo Jae-suk did not remember the incident, and Kim Dae-hee added with a laugh, "He looked at us with a wistful expression and said, 'Aren't you jealous of me?'"

Flustered, Yoo Jae-suk said, "You made that up. I don't even remember buying you a meal," but Kim Dae-hee insisted, "No, it's accurate."

Yoo Jae-suk replied, "I wasn't in a position to buy meals back then. Did I really say I was jealous?" Kim Jun-ho, who was listening, said, "Hyung may have said that because he had only recently become famous at the time." Yoo Jae-suk then countered, "That wasn't when I became famous."

Kim Dae-hee explained, "He encouraged us by saying, 'Aren't you jealous? If you work hard too, you can become like me.'" Yoo Jae-suk responded, "Maybe it sounded that way to you, but I probably didn't phrase it like that. Since we're comedians, I can accept that much. You can even say I said it," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.