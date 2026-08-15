"I Will Remember Our Brilliant History"... Lee Joo-seung, a Descendant of a Person of National Merit, Makes a Pledge Before His Grandfather's Portrait

Actor Lee Joo-seung paid tribute to his grandfather, a person of national merit who died in February, and reflected on the meaning of National Liberation Day of Korea. He carefully placed gifts he received from Cheong Wa Dae in front of his grandfather's photo and vowed, "I will remember our brilliant history for a long time."

On the 15th, Lee Joo-seung posted photos on his social media account along with the message, "I delivered the gifts I received from Cheong Wa Dae to my grandfather."

The photos showed Lee Joo-seung carefully placing the gifts from Cheong Wa Dae in front of a picture of his grandfather, who passed away in February.

Earlier, Lee Joo-seung, a descendant of a person of national merit, attended a luncheon for persons of national merit and veterans' families held recently at the Blue House guesthouse. His grandfather was a person of national merit who served as an officer during the Korean War and later worked for many years as an elementary school teacher after retiring from the military.

Lee Joo-seung also shared a photo of his grandmother shedding tears of longing as she looked at her late husband's picture, touching many viewers.

Lee Joo-seung said, "For the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea, I will remember our brilliant history for a long time." He added, "On August 15, I sincerely commemorate National Liberation Day of Korea."

Meanwhile, Lee Joo-seung previously revealed his close affection for his grandfather by sharing his daily life with his grandparents on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" in 2024. In particular, he moved viewers by showing how devoted he was as a grandson, visiting his grandparents' home as often as five times a month.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.