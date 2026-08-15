Ma Do-sik passes away, having even overcome a cliff fall accident... at the age of 82

Korean Film Database (KDMb) [Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Veteran actor Ma Do-sik (real name Woo Sang-ik), who appeared in countless works since the 1960s and shared an era of Korean cinema, has passed away.

He was 82 years old. According to the film industry, Ma Do-sik died at 11:07 AM on the 14th at the National Medical Center in Seoul. Born in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province in 1944, he showed exceptional athletic talent from a young age and was once active as a representative weightlifter for the province.

His first connection with film dates back to 1960. He embarked on his acting career by appearing in the film *Sunflower at Night*, and subsequently played supporting and minor roles in various works for a long time. He showed a particularly strong presence in the action genre.

In the 1973 film *Valley of the Villains*, he played a Chinese character who opposed the protagonist, and he primarily performed villainous roles and action scenes in his works. Afterwards, he built a filmography by appearing in various movies, including 'General Hong Ui', 'Dorae', 'Great Ambition', 'Black Belt', 'Hymn of Death', 'Echoes of Love and Death', and 'The Champ's Fury'. He did not limit his activities to acting.

In 1993, he also ventured directly into film production under the name 'Majuhaeng'. In 'Lost Desire', for which he wrote the screenplay, he demonstrated an extraordinary passion for film by taking on the roles of director and lead actor, as well as singing the theme song himself. The film was released to audiences in 1994.

Even until he began his battle with illness, the deceased continued his acting career by appearing intermittently in TV dramas and movies. In 2024, he was listed as an advisor to the Korean Film Actors Association, continuing his connection with the film industry where he had been a member for a long time.

His family recalled the deceased, who had an extraordinary love for acting throughout his life. His wife, Kim Young-ju, shared an anecdote about how he narrowly escaped death after falling off a cliff during filming.

His son, Woo Seung-bo, recalled that his father had even run a laundry shop in Sindang-dong because it was difficult to support the family solely through film appearances. He also mentioned that his mother supported the family by delivering milk.

He remembered his father as having a firm philosophy of his own regarding acting and being close to actors such as Kim Hee-ra and Jo Chun. Ma Do-sik, who walked the path of acting he chose throughout his life, was an actor who quietly illuminated works from behind the scenes for a long time, alongside renowned lead actors.

His family expressed their respect for the fact that he continued doing the work he wanted to do until the very end. The deceased's wake is being held in Room 203 of the Seoul National Medical Center Funeral Hall.

The funeral procession will take place on the 15th at 12:40 PM. tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.