"My Great-Grandfather Was an Independence Activist": Bbaek Ga Reveals His Family Story in Tears for the First Time After 20 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Bbaek Ga of Koyote has revealed, for the first time, a family story he had never shared during more than 20 years in the entertainment industry. He said that his maternal great-grandfather was Mr. Jin Hee-chang, an independence activist who supported the finances and operations of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea (KPG).

On the 15th, Bbaek Ga said on his YouTube channel, "I have something important to talk about today. It's a story I've never brought up on TV or YouTube," adding, "My maternal great-grandfather was an independence activist."

He explained that he decided to share the story for the first time on National Liberation Day of Korea, saying, "I have never even told the other members, despite being active for more than 20 years."

Bbaek Ga said his mother often told him that he came from a family of descendants of independence activists. He recalled, "My mother often told me, 'Seong-hyeon, our family is actually descended from independence activists. So wherever you go, never feel intimidated, and always live with pride in your heart.'"

Even so, he had kept the story private because he worried it might seem as if he were leaning on his great-grandfather's name and achievements.

Bbaek Ga admitted, "I was very careful because I was afraid that mentioning my great-grandfather's name might make it seem as if I was riding on his achievements or that it could be taken that way. So I had never said a word about it until now."

He then introduced his great-grandfather as Mr. Gyeongrim Jin Hee-chang. Bbaek Ga explained, "He was born in Jongno, Seoul, in 1874, and after the country was taken in 1910, he went into exile in Shanghai, China, in 1911."

According to Bbaek Ga, Jin Hee-chang supported the independence movement in Shanghai by working as a supervisor at a tram company run by a British man, while also helping secure housing and funds for independence activists who had fled Japanese rule.

He added that Jin attended a meeting of the Provisional Assembly in Shanghai in April 1919 as a member and took part in the launch of the KPG. He also worked with the Shanghai Korean Residents' Association, helping support the finances and operations of the Korean community and contributing to the education of children and support for independence activities.

Bbaek Ga also drew attention by saying that Jin Hee-chang's name appears in Kim Gu's Baekbeom Ilji (The Autobiography of Kim Ku). He said Jin had helped Kim closely during difficult times, taking care of his meals and lodging.

He also explained that in 1926, Jin joined Ahn Chang-ho and others to organize the KPG Economic Support Association, raising funds for the independence movement and helping lay the financial foundation that allowed the KPG to continue its activities in Shanghai.

Jin Hee-chang died in Shanghai on February 9, 1933, without ever seeing Korea's liberation. In recognition of his contribution to the independence movement, the government posthumously awarded him the Order of Merit for National Foundation, Independence Medal, in 1980.

Bbaek Ga once again explained why he had kept the family story private for so long, saying, "My great-grandfather's devotion was too great and too heavy to treat as something to boast about just because he was an independence activist."

He continued, "When people think of the independence movement, they imagine carrying guns or throwing bombs. But without the people who quietly supported the activists from behind the scenes by collecting one-won receipts, preparing meals, and securing maintenance costs for the government building, could the KPG have survived?"

Bbaek Ga had another reason for sharing the story he had kept for more than 20 years on National Liberation Day of Korea. He said he wanted to help descendants of independence activists who are struggling financially.

He said, "In the past, I wasn't in a position or had the means to help anyone, but now I can do a little more. I brought this up today because I want to help descendants of independence activists who are in difficult circumstances or need support."

He also asked the production team, "If any messages or requests for help come in for descendants of independence activists, please tell me right away. I think it would be good if we could help in whatever ways we can together."

In closing, Bbaek Ga reflected on the meaning of National Liberation Day of Korea, saying, "I hope we can remember together Mr. Gyeongrim Jin Hee-chang, who quietly protected the KPG's livelihood without ever receiving the spotlight, as well as the many unnamed independence activists who fell along the way."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.