"Happiness Written All Over Her Face" Shinji and Her 7-Year-Younger Husband Moon Won Shine as a Sweet Newlywed Couple, Even Without Any Frills

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Shinji, a member of the group Koyote, shared a warm glimpse of her daily life with her husband, Moon Won, and showed off her happy newlywed life.

On the 15th, Shinji posted photos on her personal account, adding a wide smile and heart emojis.

The released photos showed Shinji and Moon Won spending a relaxed moment at a shop.

Shinji, wearing a black cap and a white shirt, smiled brightly, while Moon Won, in glasses and a striped top, looked toward the camera.

Their unguarded expressions and natural smiles clearly conveyed the happy atmosphere of a newlywed couple, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Shinji and Moon Won tied the knot on May 2. Moon Won, who is seven years younger than Shinji, debuted as a singer in 2012 and is said to have met her through a radio program where she appeared as a guest while working as a DJ.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.