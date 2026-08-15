"Is His Soulmate a Rainy-Night Type?" Divorced Jae-gyun Hwang Shares Intriguing Fortune Reading

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang drew attention after revealing, through his fortune reading, what kind of person he is attracted to.

On the 14th, Hwang posted a screenshot on his personal account without any explanation.

The image contained an interpretation of Hwang's fortune. Described as a "summer big mountain type," he was said to have a strong sense of responsibility toward people and work, and to remain steady even in most situations.

What drew the most attention was the reading about his relationships. A "rainy-night type" was mentioned as the soulmate best suited for Hwang. The phrase refers to rain seeping into a dry mountain and turning it green, suggesting a relationship in which both people have a positive influence on each other.

Also highlighted were the "sunshine type" and the "candlelight type," described as relationships that make a person feel reassured simply by being nearby.

As Hwang personally shared content related to his fortune, public interest has continued to grow.

Meanwhile, Hwang married Jiyeon, a former member of T-ara, in 2022, but the two later separated and divorced in 2024.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.