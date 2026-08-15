“Even the Blood Stains...” Bae Jeong-nam Reveals 1950s South Korean National Flags on the 81st National Liberation Day of Korea

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Araam] Model and actor Bae Jeong-nam marked National Liberation Day of Korea by revealing a South Korean national flag he has treasured for a long time, delivering a meaningful message.

On the 15th, Bae Jeong-nam posted a video on his personal account with the caption, "The 81st National Liberation Day of Korea. South Korean national flags from the 1950s that I collected with great effort."

The video shows several South Korean national flags in Bae Jeong-nam's collection laid out for display. The worn flags, with clear traces of age, draw attention. Even in their faded and damaged condition, they offer a glimpse of the history and time they have endured.

Bae Jeong-nam had previously explained on Netflix's "Try Try" that aired last year why he began collecting South Korean national flags. He said he naturally became interested in the history and symbolism of the flag after playing independence fighter Jo Do-seon in the musical "Hero."

On the program, Bae Jeong-nam introduced the flags he had collected one by one and said, "A lot of time has passed, so the colors have completely faded." He also singled out a torn flag as his favorite and expressed his affection, saying, "This is a South Korean national flag that carries the spirit of our ancestors. It preserves time and history."

The show also touched on the red stain left on one of the flags. When comedian Chaegowi noticed the stain, Bae Jeong-nam explained, "It looks like blood," and Choo Sung-hoon also looked at the flag with a solemn expression.

Meanwhile, Bae Jeong-nam debuted as a fashion model in 2002 and later expanded his career into acting. He has appeared in films including "Hero," "Berlin," "Master," "Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP," and "Okay Madam," and has also been active in dramas such as "Mr. Sunshine."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.