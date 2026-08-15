"44kg" Song Ga-in Stuns Fans With Her Hanbok Look and Slim Waist

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Song Ga-in drew fans' attention by revealing her beautiful hanbok look.

On the 14th, Song Ga-in posted several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "2026 Jeonju World Sori Festival! Hanbok KOREA."

In the photos, Song Ga-in is seen on stage wearing a glamorous hanbok with a subtle jade hue. Her hair was neatly tied up, and her natural makeup complemented the outfit, highlighting her elegant and graceful charm.

In particular, Song Ga-in, who has managed her figure through steady exercise, caught the eye with an even slimmer appearance. The voluminous hanbok skirt and her slender waistline worked in harmony, creating an even more beautiful silhouette.

Song Ga-in previously drew attention when she revealed that she had reduced her weight to 44 kilograms through dieting. When she appeared on TV Chosun's "Heo Young Man's Food Travel" last year, she also said she was maintaining a weight of around 45 kilograms and shared the secret behind her self-care routine.

Although she usually enjoys food, Song Ga-in has said she continues to work out regularly to look her best on stage. She is reportedly managing her figure through a combination of Pilates and indoor cycling.

Meanwhile, Song Ga-in majored in traditional Korean music before debuting as a trot singer in 2012. She rose to stardom after winning TV Chosun's "Miss Trot" in 2019, and has continued to win love from fans with a wide range of songs, including "Nameless Actress," "Gainieora," "Mom Arirang," "Seoul's Moon," and "I Like Trot."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.