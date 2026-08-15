Baek Ji-young Reveals Real-Life Married Fights with Husband Jung Suk-won, 9 Years Her Junior... "He’s So Handsome, It Makes Me Even More Annoyed"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Baek Ji-young opened up about the realistic arguments she has with her husband, Jung Suk-won, who is nine years younger than her.

On the 15th, Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won held a YouTube live broadcast, where they listened to viewers’ concerns about dating and marriage and offered advice themselves.

During the broadcast, the two spoke candidly about their own marriage as they heard a variety of stories from viewers.

In particular, when one viewer asked how they resolve conflicts, Baek Ji-young answered without hesitation, "We fight." Jung Suk-won added, "We talk," and Baek Ji-young explained, "We fight, talk about what upset us, and communicate. And there really aren’t that many things to fight about."

Jung Suk-won then said, "We’ve already fought so many times," and Baek Ji-young agreed. But when Jung Suk-won soon asked, "When did we fight?" Baek Ji-young shot back, "We fought recently." Jung Suk-won seemed to remember later and laughed, admitting, "Oh, right. Right."

After many years of marriage, they have also come to know each other’s dislikes clearly. Baek Ji-young said, "You know what you don’t like by now, right? I know what he dislikes, and he knows what I dislike."

Jung Suk-won reflected that, "We really learned that through fighting. It made us stronger." He said their arguments were also part of the process of getting to know each other better.

Viewers also brought up Jung Suk-won’s looks during the exchange. When asked, "Does your husband’s face make you less angry?" Baek Ji-young replied, "Yes, that’s right. He’s handsome," acknowledging her husband’s appearance.

But looks and marital arguments were separate matters. Baek Ji-young made everyone laugh by saying, "Being handsome doesn’t mean I don’t get angry. Honestly, to be frank, there are times when it makes me even more annoyed."

While counseling viewers on dating and marital conflicts, the couple also shared their own experiences. Baek Ji-young said that rather than simply avoiding conflict, people need the "skill of fighting well and making up well," adding, "Avoiding arguments just because you’re afraid of breaking up is not the only answer."

She also stressed, "We should be fighting to become better together." Then, jokingly, she asked Jung Suk-won, "Want to fight once?" Jung Suk-won fired back, "We don’t have anything to fight about right now," showing the couple’s playful back-and-forth.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won married in 2013 and have one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.