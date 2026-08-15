"Incontinence" Kim Seung-hye Shares the Struggles of Late-Pregnancy Life... Kim Ji-min Also Faces an Emergency

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Seung-hye drew sympathy after opening up about the very real discomforts she is experiencing at 32 weeks of pregnancy.

On the 14th, Kim Seung-hye posted a video on her personal account along with the caption, "It's not just me, right? LOL... I have a problem I can't even talk about! Any pregnant woman would understand this kind of shared struggle. Let's all stay strong!! #32weeksPregnant #PregnantWoman #Pregnancy #HorseYearMom."

The video features the phrase, "A problem I can't talk about at 32 weeks of pregnancy." Kim Seung-hye, dressed in a white dress and getting ready to go out, sneezed loudly, then let out a sigh with an awkward expression. She eventually turned back and went inside, which made viewers laugh.

A similar moment followed while she was brushing her teeth. Kim Seung-hye gagged on the toothbrush, then sighed again with an uncomfortable look on her face.

After watching the video, pregnant comedian Kim Ji-min expressed curiosity, saying, "What is this! Tell me! I need to prepare too! I sneeze a lot, you know." In response, one netizen explained that it referred to a common symptom of incontinence experienced by women who have gone through pregnancy and childbirth, saying, "A little leak here and there... our weakened sphincter muscles."

Other netizens also shared their own experiences and related to the post. In particular, comments noted that women who have given birth naturally, even to a second child, may experience similar symptoms when laughing hard.

Kim Seung-hye also related to that, replying, "Oh, right! Even when I laugh really hard." Comedian Lee Eun-hyung, who has also given birth, added, "I still do that sometimes," and Kim Seung-hye responded with a shocked, "Oh my goodness!!" which drew more laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married comedian Kim Hae-joon last year. Kim Ji-min held her wedding ceremony with comedian Kim Jun-ho in July last year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.