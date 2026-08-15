"Raise your hands as if liberated" G-Dragon unveils a special song for the 81st anniversary of National Liberation Day of Korea

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] BIGBANG member G-Dragon reflected on the meaning of Liberation in a special way to mark the 81st anniversary of Liberation Day.

On the 15th, G-Dragon posted a video on his social media without any separate explanation. The video featured a performance scene with BIGBANG member Taeyang's solo song "RINGA LINGA" playing in the background. In particular, the lyrics "Raise your hands as if you have been liberated" appeared in the video, drawing attention.

This song is a solo track by Taeyang released in 2013, in which G-Dragon participated in both the lyrics and composition. This is not the first time Liberation Day has been associated with "RINGA LINGA. " Last year on Liberation Day as well, G-Dragon reflected on the significance of liberation by posting a message featuring the same song and the Korean flag.

Even back then, he garnered attention from fans by selecting the part containing the lyrics, "Raise your hands as if liberation has come. " G-Dragon has consistently honored the significance of major national holidays, such as Liberation Day and the March 1st Independence Movement Day, by sharing content related to the Korean flag on social media.

This year, too, he continued his distinctive journey by reflecting on the meaning of Liberation Day through a song he participated in writing and composing. Meanwhile, G-Dragon plans to hold "Just Peace Day 50" to support young artists in celebration of his birthday on the upcoming 18th.

As an event to sponsor 50 young artists, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, also shares G-Dragon's cause and plans to donate 500 million won to the Just Peace Foundation. tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.