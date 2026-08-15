Yoon Ga-yi Downs 1 Liter of Water First Thing in the Morning... Her Quirky Charm Wins Over 18-Year-Older Jang Kiha ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Yoon Ga-yi revealed her unusual morning routine of drinking water one glass after another to make up for the lack of water energy in her fortune.

On the 15th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) released a teaser for 'Omniscient Interfering View' titled, "Downing three glasses of water to make up for a lack of water energy. The lovely daily life of Yoon Ga-yi."

In the video, Yoon Ga-yi headed straight to the kitchen as soon as she opened her eyes. Her home was also shown, drawing attention with its clean white-toned living room, stylish decor, and a mix of classic taste and analog sensibility.

Yoon Ga-yi's morning routine was drinking water. She drank three glasses in a row and laughed, saying, "I lack water energy in my fortune. I heard that if your fortune lacks water, you should drink a lot of water." She then added, "I also changed my bed to face north because I was told that would be better."

Even while taking probiotics, Yoon Ga-yi kept drinking water. Seeing this, Hong Hyun-hee was surprised and said, "Four glasses of water is almost 1 liter." Song Eun-i added, "From a health standpoint, that's a really good habit. People don't usually drink enough water, do they?"

Yoon Ga-yi then immediately began planning her day by writing down tasks she had already completed and what she needed to do that day in a notebook. She explained, "I make a plan for the day every morning."

She quickly moved to follow one of the day's tasks, "making lunch herself." Yoon Ga-yi explored the refrigerator with a washed tomato in her mouth, then made a simple breakfast of boiled eggs drizzled with olive oil. Lee Young-ja laughed and said, "If I ate like that, I'd feel so miserable."

But Yoon Ga-yi's meal did not end there. Apparently still unsatisfied with just boiled eggs, she pulled out a cup of instant noodles and made everyone laugh by saying, "Carbohydrates are really important."

Meanwhile, Yoon Ga-yi has been dating singer Jang Kiha, who is 18 years older than her, for two years. The two are said to have first met through 'Saturday Night Live Korea Reboot Season 4.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.