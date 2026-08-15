Ralral Shows Intimate PDA Under the South Korean National Flag After Losing 9 kg With Husband 11 Years Her Senior

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Ralral spent a special National Liberation Day of Korea with her husband, who is 11 years older than her.

On the 15th, Ralral marked the holiday by sharing photos on her social media account taken with her husband on a yacht.

In the released photos, the couple stood side by side at the bow of the yacht with the sunset sea in the background. A large South Korean national flag was flying strongly above their heads, and Ralral added the phrase "8.15" in the center of the photo to reflect on the meaning of the holiday.

Their bold couple shot also drew attention. Wearing swimsuits, the two showed their still-passionate affection by wrapping their arms around each other or kissing. Ralral added Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," the soundtrack from Titanic, to the post, creating an even more romantic mood.

At the same time, Ralral's trademark humor was still there. She added a caption to the photo as if her husband were saying to her, "Honey, I actually have a stomach full of poop," and Ralral replied, "Looks like it," drawing laughter. The romantic atmosphere of the sunset sea and the yacht contrasted sharply with the couple's unexpectedly down-to-earth conversation.

Meanwhile, Ralral announced her marriage and pregnancy at the same time in 2024 with a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior. She gave birth to a daughter in July of the same year.

Ralral previously revealed on MBC's What Are You Doing When You Play? that she weighed 77 kg. She later said she continued dieting for about three months and brought her weight down to the 68 kg range.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.