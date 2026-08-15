Anne Hathaway Claps Back at Absurd 'Fake Pregnancy' Rumors: "Fake Hair, Real Belly... Have You Ever Seen a Pregnant Woman With Abs?"

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child, found herself caught in an unexpected controversy after showing off her baby bump at a recent film premiere. When some online users questioned the shape of her belly and raised rumors of a "fake pregnancy," Hathaway responded directly with a witty remark: "Fake hair, real belly."

Hathaway recently attended the premiere of the film "The End of Oak Street" in Los Angeles, United States. She drew attention that day by choosing a bold look that naturally highlighted her pregnant belly.

She paired a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung crop top with low-rise jeans. Red stiletto heels completed the polished look. In particular, her visibly rounded lower abdomen was on full display, confidently revealing her pregnancy.

Online, however, the reaction was not what she expected. Some users left comments such as "Her belly looks fake" and "That doesn't look real," while others made outlandish claims that she may have used silicone prosthetics or special makeup. Her outfit also drew criticism from some, with remarks like "strange," "tacky," and "ridiculous."

In response, Hathaway posted a video on her social media account showing the preparation process and the scene at the premiere, along with the caption, "Fake hair, real bump." The video showed a stylist applying hair extensions to her hair. The message was playful but clear: her hairstyle may have been artificial, but her pregnancy bump was real.

She also shared a glimpse of the event atmosphere, saying the hot weather made it feel as if her outfit was melting, and gave fans a look into her daily life.

Voices pushing back against the baseless rumors about Hathaway also grew louder. One user pointed out, "A lot of people seem never to have seen the belly of a pregnant woman with abs," while another criticized the excessive scrutiny of appearance, asking, "Can't women just be left as they are?"

Experts also explained that there is no single standard for what a pregnant belly should look like. Dr. Asiya Maula of The Health Suite in the United Kingdom said the shape can vary widely depending on the mother's body type, height, posture, abdominal muscle development, the position of the uterus and baby, and previous pregnancies.

Women who regularly exercise and have well-developed abs may show a more defined belly shape during pregnancy. If body fat is low, surrounding tissue may conceal the contours less, making the baby bump appear more pronounced.

Clothing and shooting conditions can also affect how a belly looks. Dr. Maula explained that Hathaway's low-rise jeans may have emphasized the curve of her lower abdomen, and that lighting, camera angles, and posture can make the same belly look completely different.

Opinions on the fashion choice were mixed. Charlotte Cripps of The Independent said Hathaway's criticized style instead appeared to express body positivity and a confident embrace of a new chapter in life. Vogue also argued that a woman's pregnant belly is not something for others to judge, stressing that pregnant bodies should be respected as they are.

The Daily Telegraph also viewed the look as part of a recent fashion trend among celebrities who are choosing not to hide their pregnant bodies and instead show them naturally.

Meanwhile, Hathaway announced in June that she is expecting her third child with her husband, actor Adam Shulman. She currently has two sons and has said she is embracing her third pregnancy in her 40s with gratitude.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.